Here’s why it may be time to break up with your bank

The Federal Reserve has signaled that more interest rate hikes are coming this summer. That’s worrisome if you’re borrowing money. But if you’re a saver, it’s welcome news because it means earning more on the money you have parked at a bank.
Then high inflation hit. This had led the Fed to increase interest rates in an effort to dampen consumer demand and decrease inflation.
“For the last 2½ years, interest rates went down, and then inflation went way up,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at bankrate.com. “That’s the worst of both worlds for a saver. Now at least things are moving in the right direction. Interest rates are going up and the goal is to bring inflation down.”
If you’re following the advice to keep a healthy emergency fund, you might be wondering if you should break up with your bank for a higher rate on your savings. I talked to McBride about questions savers should consider if they are planning to move their money for a better return.