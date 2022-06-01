Personal Finance

Here’s why it may be time to break up with your bank

With interest rates rising, it could be time to leave your bank for another financial institution paying more on savings accounts

June 1, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve has signaled that more interest rate hikes are coming this summer. That’s worrisome if you’re borrowing money. But if you’re a saver, it’s welcome news because it means earning more on the money you have parked at a bank.

Since the Great Recession, stockpiling money at a bank or credit union has almost felt like depositing your money in your mattress, given the minuscule interest rates financial institutions have been paying for funds in a checking or savings account.

Then high inflation hit. This had led the Fed to increase interest rates in an effort to dampen consumer demand and decrease inflation.

“For the last 2½ years, interest rates went down, and then inflation went way up,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at bankrate.com. “That’s the worst of both worlds for a saver. Now at least things are moving in the right direction. Interest rates are going up and the goal is to bring inflation down.”

If you’re following the advice to keep a healthy emergency fund, you might be wondering if you should break up with your bank for a higher rate on your savings. I talked to McBride about questions savers should consider if they are planning to move their money for a better return.

