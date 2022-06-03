Elon Musk says Tesla needs to cut 10 percent of its workforce: report

Placeholder while article actions load

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and wants to cut 10 percent of the EV maker’s jobs — which would translate to 10,000 positions — and freeze hiring, according to an email he sent to executives. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The email obtained by Reuters was sent Thursday under the title, “pause all hiring worldwide.” It comes just days after Musk declared “remote work is no longer acceptable” and ordered employees at both Tesla and his rocket company SpaceX to return to the office “at least” 40 hours a week or find a new place to work.

In it, Musk said he had a “super bad feeling about the economy,” echoing recession fears voiced by the likes of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who has gone from forecasting economic storm clouds to “a hurricane” in comments this week, because the economy has been “distorted” by inflation.

But such a retrenchment also parallels broader cutbacks in tech: The industry shed more than 15,000 workers in May, a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic, according to data from Layoffs.fyi, which has been tracking tech job losses since March 2020. Those declines came even as job openings remain near record highs and layoffs elsewhere in the economy fall near lows.

Few have been immune to the challenges wrought by surging inflation, the war in Ukraine and a checkered recovery: Hiring freezes have been announced by Silicon Valley giants like Twitter and Meta, while Netflix, Salesforce, Robinhood and PayPal have been among the dozens of companies to pare back their head counts in recent weeks amid a range of unexpected challenges, as have smaller but well-known outfits like Noom, Carvana and Robinhood.

Tesla employs roughly 100,000 worldwide according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. As of Friday, it had 5,000 job postings on LinkedIn, from electricians and paralegals, to engineers and factory staff around the globe.

Musk’s hard-driving policies on remote work fly in the face of the workplace culture at social media company Twitter, which the billionaire is working to buy for about $44 billion. That deal is expected to close later this year, and already employee tensions are running high about the coming leadership change.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said that the “radio silence” over the fate of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter remains “the elephant in the room.”

“That could be other shoe to drop as Musk navigates the current backdrop, with the bot issue still unresolved in the Twitter deal pause.”

Tesla’s shares are down more than 26 percent year to date. Its stock slumped another 4 percent in premarket trading Friday on the news.

