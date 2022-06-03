Unemployment rate stays steady at pandemic low of 3.6%

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, another month of blockbuster growth that points to sustained economic growth in the face of mounting headwinds. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “There are signs that the white-hot labor market is cooling," said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo. “But if you step back and look at the big picture, this is still an exceptionally strong pace of hiring.”

The burst of new jobs — which could contribute to heightened inflation — adds even more fuel to the Federal Reserve’s already-aggressive plan to raise interest rates.

The labor market has proven to be a surprisingly resilient pillar of the economy. The pace of growth eased slightly in May — following nearly 12 months of at least 400,000 new jobs — though economists were expecting a more marked slowdown.

In all, U.S. employers have added more than 6.5 million jobs in the past year, with many of those gains concentrated in industries such as manufacturing, hospitality and transportation that are racing to keep up with booming demand.

In Elysburg, Penn., Knoebels Amusement Resort is going to great lengths to recruit new employees. It has raised starting wages from $10 to $11, and begun offering hourly bonuses and subsidized bus rides to and from work. Last year, the park raffled off a Chevy Trailblazer to attract applicants.

“The overall job market is certainly tough and we’ve struggled,” said Jon Anderson, the park’s human resources director. “But this year, things are getting better: We’re on track to hire 1,900 team members, so we’ve already exceeded last year’s peak employment.”

Overall labor market conditions remain extremely tight even as the pace of growth slows. There are two open positions for every job seeker, with many businesses — particularly in lower-wage sectors like retail and hospitality — complaining of widespread labor shortages.

The strength of the job market has been a source of optimism for policymakers at a time when other parts of the economy are flashing warning signs. The U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank in the first three months of 2022, raising fears of an economic downturn. But Federal Reserve officials continue to point to the record-tight labor market as a reason they can raise interest rates without derailing the economic recovery.

“The labor market has continued to strengthen and is extremely tight,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said last month. “It doesn’t seem to be anywhere close to a downturn. Therefore, the economy is strong and is well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy.”

For workers, the strong job market translates to increased bargaining power. Millions of workers continue to quit or switch jobs each month in search of higher pay or more favorable conditions.

In Columbia, Mo., Isabelle Shannon recently quit her marketing job for a lower paying but more flexible position. The 27-year-old searched for more than a year before finding the right fit. And even though she took a 25 percent pay cut and gave up two months of paid maternity leave, she says she is much happier in her new role.

“I finally have a job where I feel heard and have more control over my day,” said Shannon, who is pregnant with her third child. “I had to take a step back and figure out what I value in an employer."

