U.S. stocks slump as investors brace for a more aggressive Fed

U.S. equities slumped in the holiday-shortened week as strong economic data prompted traders to increase bets that the Federal Reserve will remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. The S&P 500 index dropped 1.2 percent in the four-day stretch to close Friday at 4,109. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.8 percent on the week; the Nasdaq fell 2.3 percent.

ISM data released Wednesday showed that manufacturing activity increased unexpectedly in May as new orders and output growth accelerated, suggesting that underlying demand remains solid. On Friday, the Labor Department’s jobs report showed non-farm payrolls rose 390,000 last month, well above the estimate for 318,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6 percent, and the labor force participation rate crept higher.

“We’ve got a pretty good foundation — low unemployment rate, lots of jobs, strong household balance sheets, low loan delinquencies, high credit quality,” Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, said on Bloomberg Television. “The economy tends to be more resilient than we give it credit for.”

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday that she favored raising interest rates by half a percentage point this month and next, though that pace could speed up or slow down from September based on conditions at the time. But Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said it would be “very hard” to pause in September while policymakers work to tamp down the strongest inflation in decades. Traders took her seriously: Market-derived odds for a third half-point hike in September rose to 85 percent.

Meanwhile, several corporate executives were sounding the alarm over the future. Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, said the bank is bracing for an economic “hurricane” from tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said he expected inflation to remain elevated for several years because of snarled global supply chains. And Elon Musk said Tesla needed to cut salaried workers by around 10 percent because the head of the electric-car manufacturer had a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

This coming Friday, markets will be looking for indications that U.S. inflation may have peaked. The consumer price index is projected to show an 8.3 percent annual gain in May, the same as in April. On a month-over-month basis, the CPI is forecast to rise 0.7 percent.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 1.215 percent and 1.682 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will auction $44 billion in three-year notes Tuesday and four- and eight-week bills on Thursday.

