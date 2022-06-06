White House takes steps to spur solar industry

Placeholder while article actions load

The White House will try to calm the turmoil in America’s solar industry by exempting it for two years from crushing tariffs on certain panels manufactured abroad, a move the administration hopes will get hundreds of stalled projects back on track. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The administration’s announcement Monday came as a Department of Commerce investigation into alleged dodging of tariffs by Chinese panel and cell makers has paralyzed much of the industry. The investigation, which could go on for months, carries the threat of retroactive tariffs, driving up the cost of importing these parts and severely hampering the industry’s capacity.

The pause on tariffs was welcomed by an industry that has been lobbying aggressively for the White House to intervene in a Commerce investigation that had driven the market for large solar installations in the United States into chaos. But it also creates new challenges for the White House, which is promising to protect American manufacturing.

The administration also announced Monday it will invoke the Defense Production Act to boost domestic clean energy companies, particularly the U.S. solar panel and cell manufacturers struggling to compete with Asian imports.

Advertisement

“The president’s action is a much-needed reprieve from this industry-crushing probe,” said a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive of the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The administration stressed that the Commerce investigation will continue unfettered and tariffs could ultimately be applied to the manufacturers targeted down the road. Officials said trade law allows the president to invoke emergency actions such as the temporary reprieve from tariffs.

“This is the exercise of a specific emergency authority the president has under the Tariff Act that applies broadly to the implementation of the trade laws as a general matter,” said a senior administration official, speaking on a call with reporters. “He is exercising that authority.”

Even so, analysts are warning it is not clear the president has that authority. The move probably will be met with legal challenges and could be overturned in court.

Advertisement

The plan to use the Defense Production Act to boost availability of clean energy comes as Americans face soaring prices for gas and oil, and the administration is struggling to show it is acting to bring down energy costs. Clean energy companies have struggled to quickly provide consumers with more economically attractive alternatives to costly fossil fuels as they face their own head winds such as strained supply chains and inadequate infrastructure.

The White House is also vowing to step up federal government purchases of clean power.

But the most impactful action the administration is taking for the green energy industry Monday is the pause on solar tariffs. It comes after the administration vowed not to interfere in an investigation that was demanded by a small San Jose solar panel manufacturer called Auxin Solar, and backed by a group of bipartisan lawmakers who warned of potential “rampant trade violations” by Chinese solar companies.

Advertisement

The Chinese firms are accused of dumping heavily government subsidized solar panels and cells into the American market. Investigators are examining whether manufacturers in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia have become conduits for such Chinese materials.

But as the investigation began to unfold, the extent to which it paralyzed the American solar industry alarmed lawmakers and climate advocates inside the White House. Administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, warned they had grown deeply concerned that the disruption it created had imperiled the administration’s goal of reaching 100 percent clean energy by 2035.

Several Democratic senators expressed alarm on a call with top White House officials late last month, during which they pressured the White House to intervene. The administration had taken a cautious approach, trying to balance Biden’s ambitious climate agenda with his pledge to restore the integrity of federal agencies and his promises to stand up for American manufacturing.

Advertisement

The administration framed the temporary tariff exemption as a “bridge” to hasten the availability of cells and panels while the investigation proceeds. The solar parts from countries targeted in the investigation can be imported without risk of the threatened tariffs for 24 months, the administration said in a fact sheet, “to ensure the U.S. has access to a sufficient supply of solar modules to meet electricity generation needs while domestic manufacturing scales up.”

“We need to boost short-term solar panel supply to support construction projects in the United States right now,” the administration statement said. “Grid operators around the country are relying on planned solar projects to come online to ensure there is sufficient power to meet demand.”

GiftOutline Gift Article