Two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Reston lists at $399,000

The combination of walkability, amenities, good condition, a second bedroom and a parking spot can be elusive for home buyers whose budget tops out at $400,000 in the D.C. region. In Northern Virginia’s Fairfax County, the median sales price for a home was $695,000 in April, according to Bright MLS. But with patience and persistence, it’s possible to find a home in a location you want without going above your comfort level on the price.

For example, the condo at 12001 Market St. #259 in Reston Town Center is priced at $399,000. Monthly condo fees are $498 and annual property taxes are $4,907.

The condo fees include access to an exercise room, party room, swimming pool and all of Reston’s community centers, swimming pools, tennis courts, trails and activities. In addition, the fees cover water, trash and snow removal, management, reserve funds, common area maintenance and concierge services. The building is pet-friendly, and this unit includes two garage parking spaces.

Located in the midst of Reston Town Center, residents can take the elevator or walk downstairs to restaurants, shops, a movie theater and an open plaza with outdoor concerts, festivals, a farmers market and other events in warm weather in a space that becomes an ice-skating rink in winter. The Reston Regional Library is within walking distance, along with the Reston Town Center Metro station on the Silver Line, which is anticipated to open later in 2022.

The 1,047-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit has an open floor plan with hardwood floors in the living and dining area, ceiling fans and bedrooms set on either side of the living area for privacy. The kitchen has a tile back splash, stainless-steel appliances including a gas range, and the gas water heater was recently replaced. The unit has its own washer and dryer, gas heat and central air conditioning.

Assigned schools include Lake Anne Elementary, Langston Hughes Middle and South Lakes High.

For more information, contact real estate agent Carl Bender with Compass at 703-593-6699.

