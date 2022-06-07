Contemporary, 300-unit apartment complex opens in Alexandria

Residents are moving in and apartments are leasing at the Blake, a new 300-unit apartment complex at 2000 N. Beauregard St. in Alexandria, Va., developed by Monday Properties.
The Blake, which is close to Interstate 395, is a 10-minute drive from the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, and Virginia Tech’s future Innovation Campus and Amazon’s second headquarters at National Landing. The community is also within a 15-minute drive of Capitol Hill. Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria is about a half-mile from the Blake.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a courtyard with grills and fire pits, fitness center with a yoga studio, pet spa, clubroom with games, co-working spaces, a fiber line for high-speed Internet service and a parking garage. The building also has a transit screen for commuters.
The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments have contemporary-style interiors with an open floor plan, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer. Some units have views of the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. Most units have a balcony.
Rents start at $1,837 for a 519-square-foot studio. One-bedroom units with 581 square feet rent for $1,991 and up, and larger one-bedroom units with a den and 910 square feet rent for $2,436 and up. Two-bedroom units with two bathrooms and 813 square feet rent for $2,553 and up.
For more information, visit theblakealexandria.com.
