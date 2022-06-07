Contemporary, 300-unit apartment complex opens in Alexandria

Placeholder while article actions load

Residents are moving in and apartments are leasing at the Blake, a new 300-unit apartment complex at 2000 N. Beauregard St. in Alexandria, Va., developed by Monday Properties. The Blake, which is part of an office park owned by Monday Properties, is located within walking distance of the Shops at Mark Center, which has a CVS Pharmacy, fast-casual dining, a food store and some other shops. Shops, restaurants and the Signature at Shirlington are about two miles from the Blake. Multiple parks are also nearby.

The Blake, which is close to Interstate 395, is a 10-minute drive from the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, and Virginia Tech’s future Innovation Campus and Amazon’s second headquarters at National Landing. The community is also within a 15-minute drive of Capitol Hill. Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria is about a half-mile from the Blake.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, a courtyard with grills and fire pits, fitness center with a yoga studio, pet spa, clubroom with games, co-working spaces, a fiber line for high-speed Internet service and a parking garage. The building also has a transit screen for commuters.

The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments have contemporary-style interiors with an open floor plan, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer. Some units have views of the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. Most units have a balcony.

Rents start at $1,837 for a 519-square-foot studio. One-bedroom units with 581 square feet rent for $1,991 and up, and larger one-bedroom units with a den and 910 square feet rent for $2,436 and up. Two-bedroom units with two bathrooms and 813 square feet rent for $2,553 and up.

For more information, visit theblakealexandria.com.

