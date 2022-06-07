Raytheon will move headquarters to Arlington

Placeholder while article actions load

Raytheon Technologies is moving its headquarters from Massachusetts to Arlington, Va., making it the latest aerospace giant to double down on military business at a time of tremendous uncertainty for commercial aviation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a release announcing the move, the company said its new headquarters would help deepen its partnerships with the defense and intelligence agencies headquartered in Northern Virginia. It also highlighted the region’s status as a commercial airline hub.

“The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry,” the company said in an unsigned statement.

Raytheon Technologies was created in 2019 when Raytheon, then focused almost entirely on military business, acquired the industrial technology conglomerate United Technologies in an all-stock deal worth roughly $74 billion.

The merger transformed Raytheon and brought it deeply into the commercial aircraft business; its subsidiaries make jet engines used in Boeing and Airbus commercial airplanes, along with a grab-bag of airplane parts, including rudders, landing gear, wing flaps and doors.

With Raytheon’s move, all of the “big five” U.S. defense contractors will be headquartered in the D.C. area. Lockheed Martin, the world’s biggest defense contractor, is based in Bethesda, Md., while Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics are based out of Falls Church and Reston in Virginia, respectively. Boeing moved to Arlington on May 5.

All of them have long had significant operations in the D.C. area. Raytheon’s intelligence and space business is in Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood, which will also be the site of the new headquarters.

Raytheon said in its news release that it had not sought any financial incentives from any state or municipality to relocate the headquarters.

