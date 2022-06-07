Townhouse community is close to beach but still ‘feels very private’

Placeholder while article actions load

When Colleen Brazil first saw the townhouse she bought at Sea Oaks Village in Berlin, Md., she knew it was for her. “It’s really nice, and it’s really set up very well … for people to come and visit,” said Brazil, who moved there from a condo in nearby Ocean City, Md. “It just had everything I wanted.”

Brazil, 42, said that she spent more than she intended but that the townhouse is her “forever home.”

Her townhouse is one of 59 that Lennar has built about two miles from the beach at Ocean City. An additional 76 units are planned, for a total of 135 when Sea Oaks Village is finished. Prices start in the low $500,000s.

Brazil, who is a project manager for a dredging company, said her townhouse has plenty of space to accommodate visits by her parents and by her sister and two nieces. “I was looking for a place with two master suites,” she said. And that’s what she got.

Sea Oaks Village has three- and four-level townhouses. Brazil’s has four levels, with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two powder rooms (or half-baths). The top level has loft living space, a powder room and a rooftop deck. The second bedroom suite is on the ground (or lower) level. “I turned it into a master bedroom with a full bathroom,” she said.

Sea Oaks Village is about a three-hour drive from the D.C. metro area, by way of Interstate 495, Route 50 and Route 611. It’s on the mainland but not far from the bridge that carries Route 50 across Assawoman Bay to a barrier island and Ocean City, with its popular beach and boardwalk.

“It’s tucked away but close enough to everything,” said Joanie McCann, vice president of operations at Lennar’s Maryland division. Sea Oaks Village is about 36 acres, and building sites back up to woods or to a pond within the community. “It feels very private,” she said. “But it’s still close” to the beach and outlet shopping.

The standard Sea Oaks Village townhouse has three levels, beginning with the ground level, which has a two-vehicle garage (attached to a two-vehicle driveway) and a recreation room. The recreation room can be turned into a bedroom, and buyers have the option of adding a powder room or a full bathroom.

The second level has a family room, dining room, kitchen, walk-in pantry and a powder room. The kitchen has a large island, where six people can “comfortably sit,” Brazil said. The kitchen also has a double sink, maple cabinets and granite countertops; stainless-steel appliances, including dishwasher, refrigerator and freezer; and an over-the-range microwave and five-burner gas range.

The third level has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and washer/dryer. The owner’s suite bathroom has two sinks.

Lennar determines whether to add a fourth level to a townhouse. A bedroom and a full bathroom are options on this level, which comes with outdoor space.

Sea Oaks Village interiors have neutral tones throughout. The lower level and the third-level bedrooms and hallway are carpeted as are the stairs. The Shaw carpeting is soil- and stain-resistant. The main living area has wide-plank flooring.

The townhouse exteriors create interest with stone siding and other types of horizontal, vertical and shake siding. The sod-covered yards have professional landscaping.

Communal amenities will include a pool, a pool house, a sport court and an observation pier that extends over the pond on the property.

Schools: Buckingham Elementary (pre-K to grade 4); Berlin Intermediate (grades 5 and 6); Stephen Decatur Middle (7 and 8); Stephen Decatur high (9 to 12).

Transit: This is a motor-vehicle-oriented area. The townhouses are about two miles from the Ocean City Boardwalk. They are located off Stephen Decatur Highway (Maryland Route 611), which connects to U.S. Route 50.

Nearby: The Ocean City Boardwalk, about three miles long, has hotels, restaurants, bars, shops and amusements. Two outlet malls, White Marlin Mall and Outlets Ocean City, are within a mile. The 48,000-acre Assateague Island National Seashore is part of a 37-mile-long barrier island along the Atlantic coast of Maryland and Virginia, south of Ocean City. The seashore offers camping, hiking, fishing, swimming and horseback riding. The annual White Marlin Open, a deep-sea fishing tournament, is scheduled to take place this year from Aug. 8 to 12.

Sea Oaks Village

12455-1 Sea Oaks Lane, Berlin, Md. The plan calls for 135 townhouses, with 59 already built. Some units have been sold, and buyers have been moving in. Prices start in the low-$500,000s.

Builder: Lennar

Features: The standard model townhouse has three levels, a two-vehicle garage, a two-vehicle driveway, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a powder room. The kitchen has an island that can seat six, a double sink, maple cabinetry, granite countertops stainless-steel appliances, an over-the-range microwave and a five-burner gas range.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5 (standard unit)

Square-footage: 2,580 (standard unit)

Homeowners association fee: $134 a month, includes snow removal, trash pickup, and individual and communal lawn care.

Sales: Justin Connolly, area sales manager at justin.connolly@lennar.com, 443-285-3328

