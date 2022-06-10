Modern house on Massachusetts Avenue offered at $5 million

Placeholder while article actions load

Newly built modern houses are a rarity along Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest Washington, where you are more likely to see homes in the Georgian, Federal and Colonial styles. Admittedly, it is difficult to catch a glimpse of this house from the street because it is concealed behind large, full trees and tall fencing that encircles the lot.

“I’ve always liked Mass. Ave. so when this opportunity came about, I just jumped on it,” said developer Hashim Hassan of INLE Development. “It’s very rare to have an opportunity on Mass. Ave. to build new. You have a lot of homes that you can add to, but it’s very cost-prohibitive to tear down something and build new. This was one of those very unique opportunities.”

Massachusetts Avenue house | The newly built stone-and-stucco house was designed by architect Douglas Soe Lin and built by INLE Development. It is listed at just under $5 million. (C Gauthier Photography)

Hassan razed a 1954 brick rambler to build this unusually shaped stucco-and-stone house. As a nod to nearby Washington National Cathedral and St. Albans School, he used stone from the same quarry, Carderock, that was used to build those buildings. But he mixed in another local stone. About 40 percent of the stone is Foggy Bottom.

“I didn’t want to use just one type of stone,” Hassan said. “If I used all the same stone, it would be more traditional. Mine is a little bit more modern.”

The triangular shape of the house was dictated in part by the three streets bordering the lot — Massachusetts Avenue, Garfield Street and 36th Place — and the zoning restrictions. Hassan collaborated with architect Douglas Soe Lin on the design.

“It’s a unique property, a unique opportunity to build something unique,” Hassan said. “We also wanted to come up with ways to enjoy what the land presented to us. We have a direct view of the cathedral and St. Albans. Also, we have a lot of existing greenery. It’s a very private lot. We wanted to have a lot of glass to have that indoor-outdoor [experience].”

A gated entry opens to a long driveway that crosses in front of the house and turns into a two-car garage. The front of the house faces 36th Place. A triangular overhang cantilevers above the mahogany front door.

The main level has an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the patio and offer views of the cathedral. Rift sawn white oak flooring grounds the space. The same stone, Cambria quartz, that surrounds the gas fireplace is used on the backsplash and the waterfall countertop on the kitchen island. The main-floor bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a sauna. Two sets of stairs lead to the second floor. A glass elevator that runs to every level in the house is next to the main stairs, which have glass railings.

“I was trying to capture the uninterrupted view opportunities,” Hassan said about why he chose a glass elevator. “And I wanted to be unique. I wanted to differentiate from [other houses]. It was a painstaking coordination between the glass vendor and the elevator [contractor].”

The second level has four bedrooms, a laundry room and a den, or sitting area. The top level has the owner’s suite, with a large walk-in closet and access to both a private roof deck and the main roof deck. The elevator and stairs both lead to a top-floor landing with a wet bar. A sliding-glass door next to the wet bar opens to the main roof deck.

The lower level has a large family room, bathroom and wine cellar.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 6,000-square-foot house is listed at just under $5 million. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

$5 million

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/8

Approximate square-footage: 6,000

Lot size: 0.15 acre

Open house : Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m.

Features: The newly built stone-and-stucco house was designed by architect Douglas Soe Lin and built by INLE Development. The triangular house has an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of Washington National Cathedral. The main roof deck also has views of the cathedral. A two-car garage is attached to the house. The house is behind large, full trees and tall fencing that encircles the lot, providing privacy.

Listing agents: Tammy Gale, Andrea Hatfield, Anne Hatfield Weir and Heidi Hatfield , Washington Fine Properties

