Historic, four-bedroom house in Charles County lists at $355,000

If your budget for a new home is about $400,000 and you want more living space or a larger lot, you may want to widen your home search area farther from the city limits where the prices can be lower. The median sales price for a home in Charles County, Md., for example, was $420,000 in April, according to Bright MLS.

Buyers looking for land may be interested in 12190 Rock Point Rd. in Newburg, Md., in Charles County, priced at $355,000. Annual property taxes are $2,633.

Built in 1930, the farmhouse sits on a one-acre lot and has a front porch and a back porch. A detached one-car garage is in the back of the house, which also has parking for four cars in the driveway. The property includes sheds and a brick firepit. Air conditioning is provided by window units, and the house has a septic system, an electric water heater and oil heat.

Inside, the house has 2,192 square feet with original hardwood floors and wood stoves in many of the rooms. Historic details include a coffered ceiling in the dining area, wood trim around the windows and doors, exposed brick accent walls, and a wood staircase with a carved handrail to the upper level.

The old-fashioned kitchen has blue-and-white penny tile flooring, blue and white painted cabinets and a white tile backsplash. Four bedrooms are on the upper level of the house, which has a full bathroom on the main level and a full bathroom on the upper level.

Assigned schools include Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary, Piccowaxen Middle and La Plata High.

Photos are available here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Pennie Platt with Re/Max 100 at 240-925-7990 or Ron Lord with Re/Max 100 at 301-904-1076.

