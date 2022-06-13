S&P 500 heads toward bear market amid global stock sell-off

Global stocks were headed lower Monday as soaring inflation continued to weigh on traders. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

Stocks sold off in premarket trading Monday — with the S&P 500 poised to open in bear market terrain — as investors agitated over inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 2.4 percent roughly an hour before the opening bell, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost nearly 3 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average sank 600 points, or 1.9 percent.

The decline puts the S&P 500 back in bear market territory, defined as a 20 percent fall from the most recent high, after having briefly touching the benchmark in intraday trading last month.

Analysts described the sell-off as yet another ripple effect of disappointing inflation data reported Friday morning, and concerns over how the Federal Reserve might respond.

Central bank officials, who are scheduled to meet this week, have been dialing up interest rates in recent months in an attempt to put a lid on soaring prices. But inflation reached a new pandemic-era peak of 8.6 percent Friday, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Stocks sold off in tandem with the Dow losing 2.7 percent.

“The hangover from a higher than expected US inflation reading is continuing to cause scissoring pain throughout the markets, as it extinguishes the hope the US Federal Reserve might be able to take its foot off the pedal on interest rate rises,” according to AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould in a note Monday

Global markets were also deep in the red Monday morning. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 3.4 percent, while the German DAX index fell 2 percent. The pan-European Stoxx declined 2.2 percent.

Cryptocurrencies also experienced sharp declines. Bitcoin has lost more than 10 percent of its value in the past 24 hours to settle below 24,000, reaching its lowest point since 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

