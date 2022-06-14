The stock market is in bear territory. What does that mean?

The volatility that has rocked Wall Street since the outset of 2022 manifested with stunning intensity this week, and now a hearty chunk of the pandemic-era gains is gone, taking 401(k) and other investors along for the anxiety-inducing ride.
Investors are up against what is likely “the most complex macro backdrop” in a century, according to Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, as the economy reckons with the coronavirus crisis, supply chain breakdowns, a war in Ukraine, runaway inflation and rising interest rates.
While no one knows how long a bear market will last, past bears can offer some insight into what it means for the broader economy. Here’s why: