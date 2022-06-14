Business

The stock market is in bear territory. What does that mean?

The loosely defined investing benchmark has tremendous psychological weight and can make a real difference in a consumer’s financial plans

June 14, 2022 at 5:49 p.m. EDT
Trader Peter Tuchman reacts as he works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on June 13. The S&P 500 fell 3.9 percent on the day and entered into a bear market. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

The volatility that has rocked Wall Street since the outset of 2022 manifested with stunning intensity this week, and now a hearty chunk of the pandemic-era gains is gone, taking 401(k) and other investors along for the anxiety-inducing ride.

On Monday, the S&P 500 tumbled nearly 4 percent to cross into a bear market — meaning the index has lost 20 percent of its value since its most recent peak — signaling the end of the frenetic stock rally that followed the markets’ pandemic-fueled meltdown. And because some view it as a harbinger of recession, it can reinforce investor angst and potentially trigger even deeper losses.

Investors are up against what is likely “the most complex macro backdrop” in a century, according to Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, as the economy reckons with the coronavirus crisis, supply chain breakdowns, a war in Ukraine, runaway inflation and rising interest rates.

While no one knows how long a bear market will last, past bears can offer some insight into what it means for the broader economy. Here’s why:

