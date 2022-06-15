The Boro in Tysons gets expansion approval for residential development

Placeholder while article actions load

The Boro, a neighborhood central to the reinvention of Tysons, Va., into a walkable, transit-oriented development, continues to grow and received approval in May from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission to expand. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This final phase of the development plan adds approximately 610,000 square feet of residential development to the area and consists of three buildings with 543 market-rate and workforce residential units. The development is a joint venture of the Meridian Group, a real estate investment and development firm, and Akridge, a commercial real estate company and investor and developer in the D.C. region.

The Boro, a mixed-use neighborhood with retail shops, restaurants, offices, condos and apartments, is centered around Boro Park, a gathering place for the community that hosts many open-air events. The new residential buildings, designed by SK+I Architecture with Mahan Rykiel, RD Jones and Vika Engineering, will include outdoor spaces for residents, club rooms and fitness centers.

In addition to the residential space, the plan calls for 36,000 square feet of retail space, one-third of which is already leased. A new public park to be called Allsboro Park will have more than one acre of public space and outdoor dining areas for future restaurants. The park will connect Greensboro Drive to Broad Street and will include public art, gathering spaces, gardens and seating areas. A pickleball court will be included in the park.

Construction on the new section of the Boro is expected to begin later this year and to be substantially completed in 2025.

Current residential options in the Boro include condos in the Verse that are priced from $1.4 million to $1.5 million, and apartments in the Rise and Bolden buildings. Rents in those buildings range from $2,256 to $4,199 for one- and two-bedroom apartments.

For updates and information, visit theborotysons.com.

