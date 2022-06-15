The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fisher-Price, regulators issue warning on baby rockers after 13 deaths

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says babies should not be allowed to fall asleep in certain rockers, citing more than a dozen deaths since 2009.

By
June 15, 2022 at 9:37 a.m. EDT
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher Price are advising parents not to all their infants to fall asleep in the company's Infant-to-Toddler Rocker (left and center) and Newborn-to-Toddler Rocker (right). The agency says there have been 13 reported deaths associated with the devices. (AP)
Fisher-Price and federal product safety regulators are warning parents not to let babies fall asleep in certain rockers after 13 reported deaths tied to the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The Wednesday announcement, which applies to the company’s Infant-to-Toddler Rocker and Newborn-to-Toddler Rocker, also cites a new regulation which requires infant sleep products to have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less.

No inclined baby rocker should ever be used as a sleeping surface, Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in a statement. He referenced a different Fisher-Price recall three years ago involving the company’s Rock ‘n Play rockers.

“No inclined product, made by Fisher-Price or any other company, is safe for infant sleep. Only a firm, flat surface is safe,” Trumka said in a statement.

He added that a gag order added a “needless” delay of two months to Wednesday’s announcement, calling on Congress to repeal such requirements.

