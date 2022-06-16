Abbott’s troubled baby formula factory closed again due to flooding

Placeholder while article actions load

Abbott Nutrition has again halted production at the Michigan plant that helped drive a nationwide baby formula shortage after storms pummeled the region and caused widespread flooding. In a statement issued late Wednesday, the company said it stopped producing EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas after severe thunderstorms Monday set off power outages and caused flood damage in and around Sturgis, Mich. Abbott — which restarted the Sturgis plant less than two weeks ago after a months-long closure helped trigger the crisis — said heavy rain overwhelmed the city’s storm water system, flooding parts of the city, “including areas of our plant.”

“As a result, Abbott has stopped production of its EleCare specialty formula that was underway to assess damage caused by the storm and clean and re-sanitize the plant,” the company said in a statement.

Abbott noted it had informed the Food and Drug Administration of the factory closure — days after the agency signed off on its reopening — and that it would “conduct comprehensive testing in conjunction with the independent third party to ensure the plant is safe to resume production.”

“This will likely delay production and distribution of new product for a few weeks,” Abbott said.

But the company said the delay should not worsen the shortage because there was “ample existing supply,” noting that it had produced 8.7 million pounds of infant formula in June for the U.S., the equivalent of 168.2 million 6 oz. feedings. A spokesperson said that represented 95 percent of Abbott’s output before a February product recall and the Sturgis plant closure.

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said that while he hoped the facility would be running soon, he was confident there was enough baby formula for the time being. Abbott resumed production after meeting requirements specified by a May consent decree with the FDA, which included, among other things, obtaining an independent expert to review operations and compliance with the law.

“While this is an unfortunate setback and a reminder that natural weather events can also cause unforeseen supply chain disruptions, I want to reassure consumers the all-of-government work to increase supply means we’ll have more than enough product to meet current demand,” Califf tweeted on Wednesday night. “We know Abbott is working quickly to assess the damage and will be reporting its progress to us in the days ahead. Once the company establishes a plan, FDA will be back in the facility working to ensure that they can restart producing safe and quality formula products quickly.”

The closure comes about a week after newly released documents showed the FDA had investigated reports that as many as nine children had died since early 2021 after consuming baby formula produced at the Sturgis plant — seven more than previously acknowledged by the FDA.

In all nine incidents, the agency was unable to identify the source of the infection. In some cases, there was not enough leftover formula to test. Of the babies who died of cronobacter infections, genomic sequencing turned up different strains than what was discovered during an inspection this spring.

The factory was closed earlier this year after an FDA inspection turned up allegedly unsanitary conditions. The factory produced most of the country’s supply of powdered Similac and was the main producer of specialty formulas, so its closure severely curtailed supplies.

The company has said previously that it expected new production of EleCare, an amino acid-based formula for children with multiple allergies, to begin reaching consumers on or about next Monday.

But Abbott also had said it would take two weeks after receiving the greenlight from the FDA to reopen before production would fully resume, and another six to eight weeks to get product on store shelves. This setback could delay the availability of EleCare by months.

Some websites are selling EleCare infant formula for more than $100 a can, and one site is selling a six-pack for $628.

The White House’s efforts to import formula to make up for the domestic shortfall have stepped up, with nine flights scheduled for this week. By Sunday, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement, Operation Fly Formula flights will have imported nearly 12 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula, much of it special metabolic products for babies and individuals with allergic disorders.

Stocks of regular formula remain low nationwide, with store shelves at about 77 percent full by the end of May. In the Upper Midwest in particular, the rate of out-of-stock formulas remains high. Low-income Americans have been hit especially hard, with food banks and other assistance programs reporting low supplies.

The FDA also announced steps Wednesday to bring 4.5 million pounds of formula base powder from Mead Johnson’s Singapore facility to a facility in Minnesota to step up production of Enfamil for newborns. The FDA estimates this will produce about 5.7 million cans, the equivalent of about 66 million bottles, between July and November.

Abbott has not specified a date for reopening the plant due to this week’s flooding.

