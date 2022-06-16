Atlantic City casino workers vote to strike, citing wages and inflation

Placeholder while article actions load

Unionized workers from five Atlantic City casinos voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize a strike, teeing up a labor fight that could paralyze a storied East Coast tourist hub with the summer travel season well underway. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Unite Here Local 54 announced Wednesday evening that workers from five of the city’s classic casinos ― Caesars, Tropicana, Harrah’s, Borgata and Hard Rock ― voted “yes” to strike by a margin of 96 percent. The union plans to return to the negotiating table, but the vote sends a message that workers will walk out if no agreement emerges by the July 1 deadline. The strike vote affects about 10,000 workers, according to a union representative, making up a sizable chunk of the city’s hospitality workforce.

Press representatives from Borgata, Hard Rock and the Caesars Entertainment parent company that also owns Tropicana and Harrah’s did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Wednesday’s strike vote is the latest shock wave to emerge from a reinvigorated labor movement. Unions have been pressing for better contract terms over the past 18 months as strong corporate profits collided with shortages of labor. At the same time, skyrocketing prices of everyday essentials such as food, gasoline and rent have put additional pressure on employers to help workers meet the cost of living.

The labor challenges come against a complicated economic backdrop. The hospitality industry came roaring back to life last year after a pandemic-inflicted slump in 2020 but faces newfound uncertainty as many economists warn of a recession.

The U.S. gambling industry set a record for revenue in 2021, and nearly all commercial gambling states have been tracking well ahead of the early months of 2021, according to the American Gaming Association. New Jersey’s gambling industry has generated an estimated $1.6 billion in the first four months of 2022, representing a 19 percent increase over the previous year, according to the AGA.

Casino workers contacted by The Washington Post said they are hoping their managers will return to the bargaining table so they don’t have to walk out. They have been pressing for better pay at a time when the cost of living has risen sharply in the surrounding area. They are also seeking new contract protections to prevent the casinos from giving their work to outside firms.

“I don’t think that we want to see a strike,” said Edward Jernigan, a doorman at Caesars. “With all the economic disarray that’s going on, with rising gas prices and food going up, we just want our fair shake.”

Jernigan says he has worked at Caesars for 31 years, and his pay has afforded him a modest living in nearby Pleasantville. But the rent on his two-bedroom apartment has increased from $1,500 per month to $1,750 per month, and he says his wages haven’t kept up.

The casinos have provided raises in the past, Jernigan says, but they haven’t applied to all job categories. Meanwhile, rising prices are diminishing gains made in previous years, as workers experience sharp increases in the cost of living.

“The cost of everything is going up,” says Ruth Ann Joyce, a banquet bartender at Harrah’s.

She says her rent has increased from $2,000 to $2,135 for a two-bedroom apartment in Galloway, a suburb to the north of Atlantic City. She says the rent increase is squeezing her budget at a time when other essentials, notably food and gasoline, are also becoming more expensive.

“Your money can only be stretched so far, and once you have reached the end of it, you still have bills to pay. There is no more stretching left on that rubber band,” she said.

Workers are also experiencing the broader organizational pressures that afflicted many businesses during the pandemic. Iris Sanchez, a housekeeper at Caesars, says the work of cleaning up after customers has never been as difficult as it is now.

She says the housekeepers typically don’t clean rooms while they are still occupied, which means the work piles up until guests check out. “We get bags and bags of trash in the rooms by the time they leave,” she said.

Because the company is short-staffed, the housekeepers are working six days a week, and often are working overtime, Sanchez said.

Many companies have had a hard time filling open positions over the past year. Workers have been leaving their jobs at a record pace, and employers have had to get creative to attract the best candidates.

Sanchez says many of the new hires that Caesars brought in to fill out the housekeeping ranks have left after short stints, frustrated by what many view as hard work for little pay.

Sanchez also lives in Pleasantville, a place where “you’re lucky if you get a two-bedroom apartment for $1,500 a month,” she said.

And the rent has increased for her, too: She now pays $1,400 per month, after a recent increase raised it by $200. She says she makes $16.25 per hour.

In Atlantic City’s tourist economy, “everybody knows how much the casinos are making, so they increase everything else,” Sanchez said. “Everything is going up except our raises.”

