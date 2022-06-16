Business What the Fed’s interest rate hike means for mortgages Loading...

The rapid rise in mortgage rates means home buyers will need to pay significantly more for a home loan compared to even just eight months ago. In November, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan product, was barely 3 percent. As the rate approaches 6 percent, the added cost to a 30-year mortgage is hundreds of thousands of dollars.

How higher interest rates increase the cost of a 30-year home loan 6% rate 3% rate Cost of a 30-year mortgage over time on a: $250,000 home $500,000 home $863k $256k more 750k $607k 500k $432k $128k more 250k $304k 0 0 years 30 0 years 30 $750,000 home $1.3M 1.25M $384k more 1M $911k 750k 500k 250k 0 Note: Assumes a 20 percent down payment. These calculations exclude other costs like property taxes and HOA fees. How higher interest rates increase the cost of a 30-year home loan 6% rate 3% rate $750,000 home $1.3M Cost of a 30-year mortgage over time on a: $384k more $500,000 home 1M $863k $911k $256k more $250,000 home 750k $607k 500k 500k $432k $128k more 250k $304k 0 0 0 0 years 30 0 years 30 0 years 30 Note: Assumes a 20 percent down payment. These calculations exclude other costs like property taxes and HOA fees. How higher interest rates increase the cost of a 30-year home loan $750,000 home $1.3M 6% rate 3% rate $384k more $500,000 home 1M $863k $911k Cost of a 30-year mortgage over time on a: $256k more 750k $250,000 home $607k $432k 500k 500k $128k more $304k 0 0 0 0 years 30 0 years 30 0 years 30 Note: Assumes a 20 percent down payment. These calculations exclude other costs like property taxes and HOA fees. How higher interest rates increase the cost of a 30-year home loan $750,000 home $1.3M 6% rate 3% rate $384k more $500,000 home 1M $863k $911k Cost of a 30-year mortgage over time on a: $256k more 750k $250,000 home $607k $432k 500k 500k $128k more $304k 0 0 0 0 years 30 0 years 30 0 years 30 Note: Assumes a 20 percent down payment. These calculations exclude other costs like property taxes and HOA fees.

A jump in rates from 3 to 6 percent causes the lifetime cost of a standard 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to increase by more than half the price of the home’s price at sale.

For a $250,000 home, the mortgage would cost $128,000 more over 30 years. That translates to a monthly mortgage bill that is $356 higher. For a home purchased at $750,000, homeowners would pay $1,067 more.

Mortgage rates have been on a rapid ascent over the past year as inflation climbs and the Federal Reserve moves to dampen it.

This week, mortgage rates had their biggest one-week jump in decades. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage now stands at 5.78 percent, a level not seen since 2008, according to data released by Freddie Mac.

Higher rates can be a major factor in deciding whether to buy a home and signs of a cooling housing market were already apparent this year. While Realtor.com originally forecast a 6.6 percent increase in home sales this year, the real estate listing website recently downgraded its projection to a 6.7 percent decease in 2022 compared with the year prior.

