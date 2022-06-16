What the Fed’s interest rate hike means for mortgages

The rapid rise in mortgage rates means home buyers will need to pay significantly more for a home loan compared to even just eight months ago.
How higher interest rates increase the cost of a
30-year home loan
6% rate
3% rate
Cost of a 30-year mortgage over time on a:
$250,000
home
$500,000
home
$863k
$256k
more
750k
$607k
500k
$432k
$128k
more
250k
$304k
0
0 years
30
0 years
30
$750,000
home
$1.3M
1.25M
$384k
more
1M
$911k
750k
500k
250k
0
Note: Assumes a 20 percent down payment. These calculations exclude other costs like property taxes and HOA fees.
How higher interest rates increase the cost of a 30-year home loan
6% rate
3% rate
$750,000
home
$1.3M
Cost of a 30-year
mortgage
over time
on a:
$384k
more
$500,000
home
1M
$863k
$911k
$256k
more
$250,000
home
750k
$607k
500k
500k
$432k
$128k
more
250k
$304k
0
0
0
0 years
30
0 years
30
0 years
30
Note: Assumes a 20 percent down payment. These calculations exclude other costs like property taxes and HOA fees.
How higher interest rates increase the cost of a 30-year home loan
$750,000 home
$1.3M
6% rate
3% rate
$384k
more
$500,000 home
1M
$863k
$911k
Cost of a 30-year mortgage over time on a:
$256k
more
750k
$250,000 home
$607k
$432k
500k
500k
$128k
more
$304k
0
0
0
0 years
30
0 years
30
0 years
30
Note: Assumes a 20 percent down payment. These calculations exclude other costs like property taxes and HOA fees.
How higher interest rates increase the cost of a 30-year home loan
$750,000 home
$1.3M
6% rate
3% rate
$384k
more
$500,000 home
1M
$863k
$911k
Cost of a 30-year mortgage over time on a:
$256k
more
750k
$250,000 home
$607k
$432k
500k
500k
$128k
more
$304k
0
0
0
0 years
30
0 years
30
0 years
30
Note: Assumes a 20 percent down payment. These calculations exclude other costs like property taxes and HOA fees.
A jump in rates from 3 to 6 percent causes the lifetime cost of a standard 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to increase by more than half the price of the home’s price at sale.
For a $250,000 home, the mortgage would cost $128,000 more over 30 years. That translates to a monthly mortgage bill that is $356 higher. For a home purchased at $750,000, homeowners would pay $1,067 more.
Mortgage rates have been on a rapid ascent over the past year as inflation climbs and the Federal Reserve moves to dampen it.
This week, mortgage rates had their biggest one-week jump in decades. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage now stands at 5.78 percent, a level not seen since 2008, according to data released by Freddie Mac.
Higher rates can be a major factor in deciding whether to buy a home and signs of a cooling housing market were already apparent this year. While Realtor.com originally forecast a 6.6 percent increase in home sales this year, the real estate listing website recently downgraded its projection to a 6.7 percent decease in 2022 compared with the year prior.