Stock futures fall sharply, erasing post-Fed rally

Stocks suffered steep declines in premarket trading Thursday, suggesting markets are in for more turmoil after the Federal Reserve announced its biggest rate hike since 1994. Futures linked to the Dow Jones industrial average were down more than 580 points, or 1.9 percent. The broader S&P 500 index fell 2.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.8 percent.

On Wednesday, central bank policymakers announced they would raise interest rates by 0.75 percent, their most aggressive move yet to control soaring inflation. Stocks surged afterward, snapping a five-day losing streak, with the Dow jumping more than 300 points, or 1 percent; the S&P 500 climbing 1.5 percent; and the Nasdaq soaring 2.5 percent.

Markets have suffered steep losses in the first half of 2022 as a volatile mix of inflation, changing central bank policy, geopolitical upheaval and continued global concerns about coronavirus added to market uncertainty. The S&P 500 index remains in bear territory, defined as a 20 percent drop from its most recent peak, while the Nasdaq is off about 30 percent year to date.

The Labor Department is expected to release its weekly count of jobless claims at 8:30 a.m., a widely followed proxy for layoffs. Claims have been rising steadily in recent weeks, but not by enough to suggest serious problems with the labor market.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

