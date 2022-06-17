Business A constant state of flux: Settling into being unsettled at work We search for a comfortable middle ground amid all the upheaval Loading... The continuing upheaval in the concept of what constitutes a workplace will likely bring about more changes for workers and employers. (Stacy Gougoulis for The Washington Post)

Every so often, someone asks me my thoughts on the future of the workplace. “Heck if I know,” I mumble, and change the subject. I can barely make sense of the present state of the workplace. By contrast, U.K. author and entrepreneur Julia Hobsbawm has many insights on modern-day work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and what it bodes for the future. In “The Nowhere Office: Reinventing Work and the Workplace of the Future,” Hobsbawm likens the modern mid-pandemic workplace to a snow globe. “At the centre of work’s new snow globe,” she writes, “is not a place but a person, whose working life is being shaken up more than at any point in the last hundred years.”

It’s a brilliant metaphor. In spring 2020, we locked down for what we hoped would be a historical hiccup. Two-and-a- half years into the coronavirus pandemic, things are still shaking, and we’re still in this in-between place. Nothing’s settled, nothing is clear, everything’s up in the air.

Snow globes, says Hobsbawm, “connect us emotionally to two things: the fixed permanence of something we want to keep and the fluttering flash of change and disruption. … This moment is therefore both exciting and uncomfortable.”

The longer I think about those fluttery flakes, trying to decide what they represent, the more I start tilting toward “uncomfortable.”

Maybe they’re the ashes of what Hobsbawm calls “a stale working model of management and presenteeism.”

Pre-pandemic, many businesses were built on structures believed to be essential to a productive enterprise: face time, universal business hours, forced proximity in a central location. Increased digitization of office jobs sparked a push for more remote-work options; workers argued they could be just as productive regardless of where they plugged in their laptops. The pandemic threw gasoline on that movement, driving every worker who could function remotely out of commercial offices and into their homes.

Then the Great Resignation swept like a prairie fire through groups of workers who had been pushed to their limit in demanding, demeaning and dangerous professions. Tired of being confined by traditional structures and strictures, they fled to new careers, more flexible employers, entrepreneurship and retirement.

Ashes can be fertile ground for new life — but not every sprout flourishes. When I followed up with some Great Resignees six months after they left their toxic jobs, no one wanted to go back, but some indicated that the new pastures were not quite as green as expected and that they might be pulling up stakes to migrate to the next opportunity.

And much of the promised support that germinated in the early days of government-provided covid relief — paid sick leave, expanded child care, more accessible public health care — has failed to take root as our elected leaders eventually settled back into their familiar partisan trenches and resumed haggling for power. Like my plans to establish a daily exercise routine during the pandemic, those benefits now lie wilting on the ash heap of good intentions.

The fluttery stuff also puts me in mind of confetti made from the shredded remnants of our schedules. I’m an unabashed evangelist of the “time confetti” concept illustrated by Brigid Schulte in her book “Overwhelmed: Work, Love, and Play When No One Has the Time.” Income-earning parents, moms in particular, are all too familiar with the phenomenon of time and attention scattered like confetti among work, child care and running a household.

For me, that time confetti settled somewhat during the pandemic. When I no longer had to fit my schedule around the twin boulders of a long a.m. and p.m. commute, I was able to follow a more natural rhythm of working during peak focus hours. Without the drain of being constantly in transit, I had more mental energy at the start of my workday, with some left over for the evening hours (a good thing, because I was somehow doing more projects than ever). Other remote workers in my personal and social media networks reported similar benefits.

I say this with the sheepish admission that I was one of the privileged ones. I could afford in-home help for my school-age kids. I also had more than a decade of institutional experience in a remote-friendly job, as well as an established network of colleagues to commiserate with.

It wasn’t just parents like me whose schedules felt more integrated and balanced while working remotely. Workers in marginalized groups, especially Black and Brown workers, found that working outside the office freed them from in-person microaggressions and other social disruptions in their workday. Wider adoption of remote work and flexible scheduling promised to open fuller opportunities for workers with disabilities as well.

But the untenable confetti-fication of time intensified during the pandemic for other groups. Income-earning parents without other child-care options — again, primarily moms — had to step back from the paid workforce to keep their lives from disintegrating altogether. For recent graduates and new hires, working remotely often meant scrounging scraps of information from virtual onboarding sessions, meetings and other online interactions to try to patch together a support network and coherent picture of their new workplace.

Now, two-and-a-half years in, many employers are trying to re-integrate their scattered workforces, whether through incentives or mandates. Some are back to five days a week in-office. Others, heeding surveys that show the majority of workers want the choice to work from home at least part of the time, are adopting hybrid schedules.

But there are Gregor Mendel hybrids, and then there are Victor Frankenstein hybrids. Hybrid arrangements mindfully cultivated from worker input can make for a hardier business model that capitalizes on diverse strengths. Hybrid environments inhospitable to workers’ needs threaten to create an unholy fusion of the worst of both worlds: presence without purpose. Many workers are reluctant to reassemble on employers’ orders if it means putting their newly balanced remote-work lives through the shredder.

A common theme I’ve seen in hundreds of stories during the Great Resignation is each person’s rediscovery of purpose. Purpose over presenteeism, over producing, over passive paddling. As I’ve said before, it’s not that people don’t want to work hard; they just don’t want to work harder than necessary to fulfill a purpose.

As an example, at my day job, being fully remote over the past two years has expanded my capacity and availability for work — and others’ expectations of same. Pre-pandemic, traveling to and from the office consumed at least two hours of time and energy per day that, during the pandemic, I could devote to accommodating last-minute meeting requests and quick-turnaround projects. I can be physically present at the office, or I can be fully immersed at home — but I can’t sustain both states in equal degrees at the same time.

The solution, of course, is for me to set boundaries and rein in expectations of what I can accomplish on office days. But as I start planning alternative care arrangements for before and after school and figuring out how to avoid rush hour, I can already feel my balanced schedule starting to fray around the edges.

Not only is our time being confetti-fied. So are timelines. Returning to the office was supposed be a sign that the danger had subsided and it was safe to resume living. But the pandemic timeline has not yet run its course; it’s looping back and weaving itself through our lives, splitting our attention between getting work done and fending off newer, more contagious covid variants closing in around us. Despite vaccination and testing protocols, conferences and work gatherings are increasingly leading to reports of widespread covid infections. The result is a stress mash-up of quotidian office nuisances and existential dread. When one of my kids contracted covid, I reverted to the timeless, emotionally numb state I had first experienced at the height of the pandemic, unable to function beyond eating, sleeping and providing care.

There’s a reason multiverse-themed movies are so popular lately. Trying to restore a sense of normalcy while living the déjà vu nightmare of a global pandemic that refuses to die out really is about experiencing everything, everywhere, all at once.

And then, swirling amid the ashes of the Before Times and the confetti of our multiple fragmented realities, there’s the fallout.

“We’re seeing a lot of this lately,” my dentist murmurs, examining my worn molars and receding gums. He’s fitting me for a new retainer to replace the one I broke through nightly teeth-gnashing. My chiropractor tells me most of his patients during the pandemic needed treatment from working with inadequate ergonomic setups at home; now, as many return to the office, he’s treating more skull and jaw conditions due to clenching and grinding teeth.

As we continue processing our collective trauma from the shakeup our lives have been given, the medical and behavioral healthcare experts we turn to for help are themselves burning out in record numbers. The schools where our kids were supposed to regain a sense of normalcy are hemorrhaging teachers and support staff. Inflation is surging. We’re only beginning to see the effects of long covid and the havoc it’s threatening to wreak on our nation’s physical, fiscal and future health.

So that’s the current state, and foreseeable future, of the workplace: Everything in flux, nothing settled. What’s next?

Most people don’t like to feel scattered and disintegrated. While the blinding ashes-confetti-fallout particles swirl around us, obscuring the structures we normally orient and anchor ourselves to, we’re looking for another way to make our lives integrated and whole. Standing at the center, squinting through the chaos, looking for ... what?

We’ll willingly go to the office if it serves a purpose.

We’ll stick it out at a job that serves our purpose — and leave for something else if the job’s purpose, or the boss’s, or the company’s, no longer aligns with or threatens to overwhelm our own.

To return to Hobsbawm’s metaphor, purpose is that “fixed permanence of something we want to keep” while we weather the “fluttering flash of change and disruption.” It’s what keeps us anchored at the center of our lives while we wait for the world to settle again.

Karla L. Miller writes the Work Advice column in the Sunday Business section.

