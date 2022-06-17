Severna Park, Md., waterfront estate on the market for $15.9 million

Placeholder while article actions load

A gated estate along the Severn River north of Annapolis, Md., is the most expensive home for sale in Anne Arundel County. It is listed at $15.9 million. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 15,700-square-foot house in Severna Park was designed in the style of a French country chateau and constructed in 2002 by Guy Pilli of Pilli Custom Homes. The house was built for then-AOL executive Martin Fisher and his wife, Georgianna.

The current owners, who are the second owners, said that because the Fishers did such a good job designing and building the house, they haven’t changed anything since moving in. The only alteration they made to the property was removing trees, with the county’s permission, to open up the view from the house to the river. They continue to use the contractors the Fishers hired to work on the house.

Because the house is nestled on 20 acres far from the road and the water, it is nearly impossible to glimpse the secluded estate. Yet it is only 10 minutes by car or boat to Annapolis and a half-mile to the B&A Trail, offering proximity as well as privacy.

An arched entry leads to hand-carved front doors from an estate in France, one of many European touches found in the house. The two-story foyer has limestone and marble flooring. A fireplace with an 18th-century carved limestone mantel from France anchors the two-story great room. Soaring windows with ornate mullions frame views of the outdoors.

Elaborate crown molding and a ceiling medallion with a chandelier add elegance to the formal dining room. French doors open to the grounds.

The kitchen has two large islands with marble countertops. There are Aga and Gaggenau stoves, two dishwashers and two sinks. A breakfast room and a screened porch are next to the kitchen. The music room has a fireplace and 19th-century walnut cabinetry from France.

The owner’s suite has a fireplace, sitting room and a balcony that overlooks the Severn River. The bathroom has Italian marble in the shower and on the countertops of the two vanities, a chandelier, a hand-painted ceiling and radiant heating in the floor.

The owners said the house and grounds are well suited to families with children of all ages. Preteens can amuse themselves in the upstairs games room, while teenagers can play pool or watch movies in the media room on the lower level. Young adults can entertain their friends in the guesthouse next to the swimming pool.

The lower-level rec room, with its wet bar, has the feel of an English pub. The fireplace mantel was imported from England. The wine cellar was made with hand-hewn beams reclaimed from a circa 1840 church in Pennsylvania. Wine barrels line one wall. An exercise room, a sauna and a bedroom with an en suite bathroom are also on the lower level.

The estate’s three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 6,000-square-foot guesthouse has a catering kitchen. Besides the swimming pool, the grounds include English gardens, a large patio with an outdoor kitchen, a gardening shed and a chicken coop. There are two three-car garages, one with living quarters on the second level.

Wildlife abounds. One morning, the owner looked out the window and saw a turtle walking past. A couple of the trees have bald eagle nests. Ospreys and blue herons are frequent visitors.

The property has 900 feet of waterfront and a 350-foot pier with six deep-water boat slips and two boat lifts. Because the estate is near where the Severn River meets the Chesapeake Bay, the water is deep enough for large boats.

Besides a setting for spectacular sunsets, the river offers plenty of activities, from Wednesday night sailboat races to crabbing and fishing.

$15.9 million

Bedrooms/bathrooms : 6/11 (main house)

Approximate square-footage : 15,700 (main house)

Lot size : 20.1 acres

Features : The 2002 house, designed in the style of a French chateau, was built by Guy Pilli of Pilli Custom Homes. The main house has an elevator, an exercise room, a sauna and a wine cellar. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 6,000-square-foot guesthouse is next to the swimming pool. There are two three-car garages, one with living quarters on the second level. The property has 900 feet of waterfront and a 350-foot pier with six deep-water boat slips and two boat lifts.

Listing agent: Day Weitzman , Coldwell Banker Realty

