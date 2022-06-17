SpaceX fires workers who criticized Elon Musk in open letter

Placeholder while article actions load

SpaceX has fired employees who helped coordinate an open letter critical of chief executive Elon Musk’s behavior on Twitter and other public forums. In an email to employees Thursday reviewed by The Washington Post, the rocket company’s president Gwynne Shotwell said the letter “made employees feel uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied” and pressured into signing a document that did not reflect their views.

She said the workers who’d coordinated the effort had been terminated, but did not say how many.

The letter called Musk’s behavior “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment.” It comes as the Tesla billionaire is in the midst of a high-profile effort to acquire Twitter and after a report alleging he had sexually harassed a flight attendant aboard a corporate jet, allegations Musk condemned as a “politically motivated hit piece” meant to disrupt his $44 billion bid for the social media platform.

In the weeks since, he’s used his Twitter account to laud right-wing political figures, boost cryptocurrency and accuse the news media of liberal bias, all while sharing updates of SpaceX’s progress toward several launches.

Shotwell told employees that the concerns raised in the letter threatened to derail SpaceX’s focus on those tasks.

“We have 3 launches within 37 hours for critical satellites this weekend, we have to support the astronauts we delivered to the [International Space Station] and get cargo Dragon [SpaceX’s unmanned flight capsule] back to flight-ready, and after receiving environmental approval early this week, we are on the cusp of the first orbital launch attempt of Starship,” Shotwell said.

“We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism — our current leadership team is more dedicated to ensuring we have a great and ever-improving work environment than any I have seen in my 35-year career.”

She added that “blanketing thousands of people across the company” with requests to sign on to the letter “does not show the strong judgment needed to work in this very challenging space transportation sector.”

The open letter, a draft of which was obtained by The Post, asked co-workers to sign on either by name or anonymously. It also appeared to provide a web platform for employees to confidentially submit stories of personal experiences at the company and encouraged workers to discuss the letter with their supervisors in upcoming meetings.

The letter called on executives to “publicly address and condemn Elon’s harmful Twitter behavior.”

“SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon’s personal brand,” the draft said.

“The collaboration we need to make life multiplanetary is incompatible with a culture that treats employees as consumable resources,” it said later. “Our unique position requires us to consider how our actions today will shape the experiences of individuals beyond our planet. Is the culture we are fostering now the one which we aim to bring to Mars and beyond?”

Shotwell in her letter appeared to offer a direct response to that criticism: “Please stay focused on the SpaceX mission, and use your time at work to do your best work. This is how we will get to Mars.”

