Stocks tumble as Fed delivers largest rate hike in decades

U.S. equity markets fell sharply on the week as traders worried that the Federal Reserve’s more assertive tightening path will cause a recession. The S&P 500 index sank 5.8 percent to 3,675 in the five-day period, tumbling into bear market territory after falling more than 20 percent below its peak in early January. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 4.8 percent on the week; the Nasdaq also lost 4.8 percent.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points — its largest increase since 1994 — and policymakers emphasized that they are “strongly committed” to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective. The central bank has projected that headline inflation levels will temper to 5.2 percent by year’s end before falling back to 2.2 percent in 2024, and the unemployment rate will climb from the current 3.6 percent to 4.1 percent by 2024.

Investors’ initial relief that the central bank was serious about taming inflation gave way to growing concerns that the U.S. economy may be headed toward a Fed-induced recession. A Bloomberg Economics model indicates a 72 percent chance of recession before the first quarter of 2024.

“Investors are looking at where we’re headed and are worried that GDP growth is going to slow and inflation is going to remain, at least for the next year or so,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell 9.2 percent on the week to $109.56 a barrel Friday on recession fears. Rates for 30-year mortgages averaged 5.78 percent on the week, the highest since November 2008, according to Freddie Mac. New home construction starts declined more than 14 percent last month to the lowest level in more than a year.

Americans cut their spending last month, save for essentials such as food and energy. Monthly retail sales dropped for the first time this year, suggesting a difficult summer for the sector. Auto sales fell 3.5 percent in May.

Markets will be closed Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell will appear this coming week before lawmakers in the Senate and the House; he probably will discuss what more aggressive central bank actions could mean for jobs and the economy.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Tuesday. They yielded 1.685 percent and 2.302 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction $18 billion in five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities on Thursday, as well as four- and eight-week bills.

