Are there any smart moves where I can actually make money?

There’s at least one place you can put your money now to keep pace with inflation. Buy Series I government savings bonds.

The Series I inflation-indexed savings bond was introduced in 1998 and is sold at face value, so you pay $100 for a $100.

The earnings rate is a combination of a fixed interest rate, which stays the same as long as you hold the bond/for the life of the bond, and an inflation-indexed rate which is adjusted twice a year.

Right now, in response to rising inflation, the I bond is paying 9.62 percent. The inflation rate will be adjusted next at the beginning of November — and could go up or down depending on inflation — but for now that kind of return on a risk-free investment is impossible to beat.