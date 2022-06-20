Two-bedroom condo on Connecticut Avenue NW lists for $350,000

Placeholder while article actions load

Living within walking distance from one of D.C.’s most beloved bookstores, Politics and Prose, multiple restaurants, a library and a half-mile from a Metro station sounds like a dream out of reach for many home buyers looking for an affordable home. After all, the median sales price for a home in D.C. was $699,000 in April, according to Bright MLS.

For buyers whose budget maxes out at $400,000, even a condo in their preferred neighborhood may be a challenge to find. There are some options, but buyers need to carefully consider the monthly condo fee as part of their housing budget.

For example, the condominium at 4600 Connecticut Ave. NW #108 is priced at $350,000. Annual property taxes are $2,894 and the monthly condo fee is $935. The monthly condo fee includes heat, water and electricity. Rental parking is available in the condo building. Pets are not allowed.

Built in 1948, the Wakefield condominium building has a rooftop deck, a 24-hour front desk, two courtyards, a fitness center, conference room and bike room. The building has a common laundry room, but homeowners can install a washer and dryer in their unit.

Located in the Wakefield neighborhood of Northwest D.C. between north Cleveland Park, Forest Hills and Chevy Chase, the unit is 0.4 miles from the Van Ness Metro station for Red Line service. The neighborhood is also served by Metrobus. Restaurants, shops and the Politics and Prose bookstore are within walking distance, along with Fort Reno Park and the Forest Hills Park tennis courts.

The first-floor unit has 1,049 square feet with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The condo has hardwood flooring, an open living and dining area, and the kitchen was renovated in 2021 with stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. The rooms have wall unit air conditioning.

Assigned schools include Murch Elementary, Deal Middle and Jackson-Reed High School.

For more photos are available here.

For more information, contact Compass real estate agents Catarina Bannier at 202-487-7177 or Marcie Sandalow at 301-758-4894.

