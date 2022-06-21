Luxury touches with D.C.’s bustling Kennedy Street around the corner

Placeholder while article actions load

Bello Realty Partners had several goals when planning Motif, a condominium building around the corner from the revitalized Kennedy Street corridor in Northwest Washington. The company wanted to tap into Kennedy Street’s lively commercial vibe, offer luxury amenities and make condos available at an attractive price. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Taller than the adjacent buildings on Seventh Street, the 30-unit Motif has six levels, including a semi-basement lower level and a penthouse level on top. Floor plans for studio units and units with one bedroom or one bedroom and a den have one bathroom. Two-bedroom units have two bathrooms.

Motif is expected to be ready to occupy in July.

The lowest-price condo is a 555 square-foot junior one-bedroom unit, at $309,900. The most expensive is the 834-square-foot penthouse, at $629,900. Sales manager Jay Zelaska of Smith Schnider said the units are designed to appeal to a range of buyers, such as first-time homeowners and people who want an urban lifestyle with a sense of community.

Each of the two penthouses has a private rooftop terrace, and all the condos come with access to common rooftop space. “A big selling point” of Motif, Zelaska said, “is the rooftop amenities,” which include an outdoor lounge and a furnished terrace. In addition to the terraces, the building has a green roof, with plantings to reduce storm water runoff and heat while improving air quality.

On the main floor, there is a furnished lobby with porcelain tile flooring, custom millwork and contemporary lighting. The building has a locked area for bicycles and a package room secured by a Package Concierge smart locker system. Motif has ramp and stairway access in front, and it has an elevator that serves all levels. It has 10 parking spaces for sale in the rear, listed at $30,000 each.

Zelaska said the architects, Torti Gallas + Partners, and the designers, ADG (Akseizer Design Group), incorporated upscale styling and finishes in all the units. They have nine-foot ceilings, six-inch European oak abalone flooring in living spaces, recessed LED lighting and a GE full-size stacked washer and dryer.

All units receive “an enormous amount of light” through floor-to-ceiling windows, Zelaska said. The energy-efficient Intus windows “have been very appealing to visitors,” he said.

Kitchens have Calacatta quartz countertops, two-tone, flat-panel cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash, a Moen high-arc chrome faucet, under-cabinet lighting, and a suite of GE Energy Saver stainless-steel appliances. The microwave range hood vents to the exterior.

Bathrooms have contemporary styling, with quartz countertops, Waterworks chrome fittings, and full-height porcelain tile tub and shower surrounds that incorporate tile niches.

Depending on size, configuration and location, units may have a kitchen island with storage, walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.

“The needs of city buyers have evolved over the past few years,” Zelaska said. “Outdoor spaces accessible at home have become a necessity to many, along with the ability to work from home. Thoughtful use of space, indoor and out, allows Motif to accommodate these needs.”

Because it is located just steps from Kennedy Street, Motif taps into the buzz of the vibrant commercial corridor, with its many shops and places to eat, Zelaska said. Yet the Seventh Street block has a more residential feel. Motif offers “urban luxury and lifestyle at a more relaxed, uptown pace,” he said.

Schools: Truesdell Elementary, MacFarland Middle, Roosevelt High

Transit: The neighborhood is served by numerous bus routes, including the 70/79 and E4 lines on Seventh Street. The Fort Totten Metro station, on the Red, Yellow and Green lines, is about a mile away. A Capital Bikeshare stand is a block away. The building is a few blocks east of Georgia Avenue (Route 29) and south of Missouri Avenue. Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park is about two miles away.

Nearby: The Kennedy Street corridor has many shops and eateries. Walmart Supercenter is about a half-mile away on Georgia Avenue. Nearby recreation venues include Fort Slocum Park, Rock Creek Park and Brightwood Recreation Area.

Motif

5508 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C.

The building has 30 units, with prices ranging from $309,900 to $629,900. Estimated delivery is July.

Builder: Bello Realty Partners

Features: Hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless-steel GE appliances, quartz countertops.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 or 2/1 or 2

Square-footage: 550 to 880

Condominium fee: $380 to $470

View model: By appointment

Sales: Jay Zelaska at Smith Schnider, 202-900-9430, jay.zelaska@smithschnider.com

