Landover Hills is ‘a welcoming community’

Dorothy Anderson Fratturelli’s family has lived in Landover Hills, a suburban town in northern Prince George’s County, Md., for more than 70 years. Fratturelli, who grew up in Landover Hills, bought her family’s home after her parents died. She sold the house when she moved to Massachusetts and then bought it again when she returned.

“I've been around for quite a long time. This is my home,” she said. “It’s a really nice place.”

Fratturelli said she loves to sit out on her porch looking onto the street, reminiscing about her childhood.

“We used to do the hopscotch and the jump ropes and kick the cans, and everybody knew everybody,” she said.

But nowadays, she no longer sees many kids playing on the street. Instead, they play in their own yards.

“But [the town has] got to change, because people change,” Fratturelli said.

Landover Hills was incorporated as a town in March 1945 as one of the first suburban developments along Annapolis Road, according to the town’s website. The town of about 150 acres of hills contains more than 500 single-family homes, a mix of Colonials, Cape Cods and ranchers. Landover Hills is governed by a mayor, town council and town manager.

Landover Hills is close to many amenities along Annapolis Road, including grocery stores, convenience shops, banks, fast food and restaurants, gas stations, churches, a halal market and an urgent care center.

Behind Landover Hills’ town hall is a park that has a playground, tennis courts and playing fields. Additional green space can be found elsewhere in town, including a little park off Annapolis Road that has a gazebo and a memorial featuring the names of veterans from Landover Hills who fought in World War II — including Fratturelli’s father.

Marco Moore, who lives across the street from Fratturelli, has resided in Landover Hills for around 15 years. During his time there, he said, he’s noticed that the town has been making improvements.

“I’ve seen [houses] getting renovated,” he said, adding that he’s noticed the town “doing little upgrades, little things of that nature.”

Town manager Rommel Pazmino said Landover Hills received federal covid relief funds in 2021 that the town used to help residents, through senior and rental-assistance programs, and local businesses.

Two local churches, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and Ebenezer Church of God, held food drives. Public works employees delivered boxes of food to residents without transportation.

News and events are shared through a newsletter published by the town clerk, posted on social media or broadcast on the community television station.

Despite the pandemic’s disruption, Landover Hills’ art committee is planning to paint a mural on the back wall of the town hall.

“That plan came out of our planning for our 75th anniversary,” which was in 2020, said Mayor Jeff Schomisch.

The town has four goals for the mural: to evoke a sense of the town’s community and joy, to enrich the town’s environment, to promote communal activities by making public space more engaging, and to celebrate the town’s diversity, Schomisch wrote in an email. The town will receive a grant from the county for the mural.

The mural is expected to be completed by late July or early August, said Paul Schad, a public works employee and liaison to the arts committee.

To celebrate the anniversary, the town had planned a festival and a dinner for former residents, but the ideas were abandoned because of the pandemic, Schomisch said.

But not all of the town’s plans were canceled. Some were adapted to a socially distant format.

“The last two years, Santa Claus went around town on a pickup truck … it was a Cadillac,” Schomisch said.

He said that residents of Landover Hills tend to be families but that it fluctuates.

“We bought [a house] from the original owners. So they had been there, they had raised their families, but then they had gotten older and decided it was time to move on. And that's kind of what happens,” he said “And right now, we're in another boom of families.”

Schomisch, who has been mayor for three years, also served for six years as a council member. He was persuaded by his former neighbor to join.

“He served for like 20 years, and then finally retired and decided to move out of town, and kind of told me, ‘Okay, your turn,’” Schomisch said. “And I've enjoyed living here, so I figured it was time to contribute a little bit and help out.”

Schomisch said his favorite part of living in Landover Hills is how friendly and welcoming the town is.

“It was really a welcoming community for us when we came to town,” he said. “And I think we still have that.”

Living there: For the most part, Landover Hills is bounded by Annapolis Road to the north, 72nd Avenue to the east, Parkwood Street to the south and 70th Avenue and Landover Hills Neighborhood Park to the west. A strip to the west along Annapolis Road is mostly commercial space.

Melanie Gamble, who has worked as a real estate agent in Prince George's County for more than 20 years, is president of the Prince George's County Association of Realtors.

Landover Hills is a “great place to call home” for commuters because of its “extremely convenient location” near the Beltway and other highways, she said.

Two houses are for sale in Landover Hills, Gamble said. The more expensive is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house for $384,000. The other is a semidetached house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms listed for $349,900.

The average price of a home sold in Landover Hills in 2021 was $332,129, Gamble said. The most expensive house sold was a renovated 1,980-square-foot Federal-style home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms for $485,000. The least expensive home sold was a 789-square-foot rambler with two bedrooms and two bathrooms for $225,000.

Schools: Judge Sylvania W. Woods and Cooper Lane Elementary, Charles Carroll Middle and Parkdale and Bladensburg High. A new middle school, Glenridge, is under construction.

Transit: The Landover and New Carrollton Metro stations (Orange Line) are less than a 10-minute drive from the neighborhood, and there is a MARC train stop at the New Carrollton station. There are bus stops along Annapolis Road. Landover Hills is close to the Beltway and U.S. Route 50, and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is accessible from Annapolis Road.

