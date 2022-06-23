Stock futures edge up as investors try to shake off recession fears

Placeholder while article actions load

Stock futures edged higher Thursday as investors attempted to shake off recession fears. The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 10o points, or 0.4 percent, in premarket trading, while S&P 500 futures ticked up 0.5 percent and Nasdaq futures jumped 0.7 percent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The major indexes tipped into losing territory Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell acknowledged in congressional testimony that higher interest rates could lead to a recession, saying it is “certainly a possibility. Last week, the Fed introduced a three-quarters of a percentage point jump, its largest increase since 1994, as part of an aggressive strategy to rein in decades-high inflation.

The Dow ended Wednesday’s session down nearly 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Still, the major indexes are ahead for the shortened trading week — U.S. markets closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth — after Tuesday’s rally delivered big across-the-board gains.

On Wednesday, Powell told lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee that the Fed is determined to beat back soaring inflation. “We understand the hardship high inflation is causing,” he said. “We are strongly committed to bringing inflation back down, and we are moving expeditiously to do so. We have both the tools we need and the resolve it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses.”

Inflation reached a new peak in May — climbing 8.6 percent year over year — signaling that the Fed’s policies to contain the soaring cost of food, fuel, housing and other necessities are not making a dent. That has shaken the confidence of both consumers and investors and underscored the growing likelihood of a recession.

Powell will appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday.

