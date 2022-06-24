The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Disney says it will cover employee travel costs for abortions

Corporations are scrambling to adjust policies after the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade.

June 24, 2022 at 12:43 p.m. EDT
The Walt Disney Co. said Friday it would cover the cost of travel for abortions in light of the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade. (Richard Drew/AP)
The Walt Disney Co. said Friday it would cover employee travel expenses for abortions in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, the latest corporate giant to make the move as companies scramble to adjust to the new reality.

The benefit covers the cost of travel for “family planning” for all employees who cannot access care where they live, Disney said, including “pregnancy-related decisions.”

“We recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” Disney said in a statement to The Post.

A torrent of similar announcements rolled in from titans like Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Comcast on Friday, underscoring corporate America’s unusual role in safeguarding reproductive rights following the high court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Effective in July, JPMorgan Chase is expanding travel benefits for any covered service that can only be obtained more than 50 miles from an employee’s home, the company told The Post. The policy will apply to U.S. employees who are enrolled in its medical plan, as well as covered partners and dependents.

“As always, we’re focused on the health and well-being of our employees, and want to ensure equitable access to all benefits,” said Patricia Wexler, head of corporate communications at the investment bank.

Emily Dickens, head of government affairs at the Society for Human Resource Management, said that employers will need to continue following local, state and federal laws and regulations regarding abortion.

“New SHRM research shows that nearly a quarter of organizations agree that offering a health savings account to cover travel for reproductive care in another state will enhance their ability to compete for talent,” Dickens said. “But how these policies interact with state laws is unclear, and employers should be aware of the legal risks involved.”

This is a developing story and will update.

