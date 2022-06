Placeholder while article actions load

The markets experienced a measure of stability this week, with the S&P 500 ahead 3.3 percent heading into Friday’s session. The Dow is up 2.6 percent and the Nasdaq 4 percent.

Futures for Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 200 points, or 0.7 percent, in premarket trading. S&P 500 futures ticked up 0.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped nearly 1 percent.

This week’s relief came despite growing pessimism about the state of the economy, particularly soaring prices and rising interest rates. In his two days of congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell reiterated the central bank’s commitment to curbing soaring inflation with aggressive monetary policy, even in the face of a possible recession.