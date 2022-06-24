Stocks jump as Fed speakers, strong data ease inflation worries

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. equities snapped a three-week losing streak, driven by easing concerns that the Federal Reserve may have to trigger a recession to tackle inflation. The S&P 500 index climbed 6.7 percent to 3,912 in the holiday-shortened four-day period. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 5.3 percent on the week, while the Nasdaq advanced 9 percent.

In two days of testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell acknowledged that achieving a soft landing would be “challenging” as the central bank tightens policy more aggressively, while he reaffirmed members’ “unconditional” commitment to bring inflation down. Though Powell acknowledged that “weaker outcomes are certainly possible,” he remained steadfast in his belief that the U.S. economy was strong and the consumer was in good shape.

Markets jumped Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said fears of a recession were overblown. “This is in the early stages of the U.S. recovery — or U.S. expansion, we are beyond recovery,” he said. And the University of Michigan’s final June reading of longer-term consumer inflation expectations came in at 3.1 percent, below the initially reported level. That potentially reduced the urgency for steeper Fed interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500’s energy sector, which has been the best-performing stock group this year, sank 6.4 percent last week. West Texas Intermediate crude fell for a second straight week, trading Friday at $107 per barrel. Sliding raw materials prices have contributed to a moderation in market-based inflation predictions.

Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, said the Fed’s comments were encouraging bargain hunters to start finding opportunities, as markets appear to be oversold.

“There’s a kind of a theme building that potentially the Fed can pump the brakes instead of slamming on them over the course of 2022,” Roland said.

Sales of new homes jumped in May for the first time this year, as purchases of new single-family homes increased more than 10 percent. The average 30-year mortgage rate rose to 5.81 percent, the highest since 2008.

FedEx shares gained 6.6 percent Friday after it forecast a yearly profit above Wall Street’s expectations. The courier has aggressively raised delivery prices as package demand spiked.

On Wednesday, Powell will attend the European Central Bank’s annual Forum on Central Banking in Portugal to discuss policy.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 1.736 percent and 2.505 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. That same day the government will also auction two- and five-year notes; seven-year notes will be auctioned Tuesday. Four-week and eight-week bills will be offered Thursday.

