Three-bedroom townhouse-style condo in Lorton lists below $395,000

Families that need two or three bedrooms can be particularly challenged by the high price of homes in the D.C. region. While it’s easier to find a studio or a one-bedroom condo priced under $400,000, it’s less common to find a single-family home, townhouse or larger condo within that price range. It’s especially rare in the city and in the suburban counties with higher home prices such as Fairfax County, Va. The median sales price for a home in Fairfax County was $695,000 in April, according to Bright MLS.

But buyers who are persistent can find exceptions. For example, a townhouse-style condo at the Gables at Gunston, at 8315 Green Heron Way, No. 22, in Lorton, is priced at $394,900. Annual property taxes for this Fairfax County property are $3,993. Monthly condo fees are $350. The condo fee includes road maintenance, management, lawn maintenance, trash, water and two assigned parking spaces. The community has an exercise room and an outdoor swimming pool. Pets are allowed.

The Gables at Gunston is 0.5 miles from the Gunston Corner Village Center, 1.1 miles from the Lorton Marketplace and 1.7 miles from Gunston Plaza. The Amtrak station in Lorton is one mile away and the Lorton Virginia Railway Express station is two miles from the townhouse. Commuter routes such as Interstate 95 and Route 123 are also nearby.

Built in 1994, this end unit, 1,524-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The three-level unit has hardwood floors and crown- and chair-rail moldings on the first level, which has an open living and dining area. The kitchen has granite counters, a tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances and an opening to the living and dining area. This level also has a powder room. The first of two upper levels has two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Upstairs, the primary suite has a two-sided fireplace, walk-in closet and private full bathroom.

Assigned schools include Laurel Hill Elementary, South County Middle and South County High.

For more information, contact real estate agent Steven Benitez with Samson Properties at 703-585-2636.

