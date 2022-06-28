Roomy, adaptable townhouses rising in Clarksburg, Md.

Placeholder while article actions load

A new townhouse community in Clarksburg, Md., offers spacious four-level units — with two-car garages and up to five bedrooms — designed to be adaptable to homeowners’ changing needs. The Dowden’s Station plan calls for 84 townhouses, with eight units left for sale. The community is about 30 miles northwest of D.C., just off Interstate 270 and less than two miles east of Clarksburg Premium Outlets.

All remaining units have Glendale II floor plans, and the prices start at $649,990 for 2,600 square feet, including an exterior deck on the main level. Kitchens include an island, walk-in pantry, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

The most expensive unit is priced at $687,765, also for 2,600 square feet, and at the end of a row. All the townhouses have finished basements. All the remaining units have five bathrooms and four or five bedrooms.

Having four levels and up to five bedrooms gives buyers ample space and flexibility to meet current and future needs, said Gregg Hughes, senior vice president of Brookfield Residential, the developer of Dowden’s Station.

The remaining townhouses are either nearly complete or already designed with popular finishes, but buyers can add personal touches by selecting countertops, cabinetry, flooring and fixtures, Hughes said.

The backyards have views of mature trees in an area set aside as green space. The finished basements are flexible and can be configured as an extra bedroom, for instance, or as a recreation room or a home office.

Community amenities include walking paths, tot lots and nature trails that thread through the wooded conservation area.

In 1964, Montgomery County designated the Clarksburg area for large-scale development, setting it up to become the county’s northernmost population center on the Interstate 270 corridor. The area was master-planned and rezoned to allow a mix of townhouses and single-family homes in 1968. In the meantime, the area has experienced major growth, and development has become a matter of frequent controversy.

The local economy got a boost in 2013 from the opening of Clarksburg Village Center, a shopping center anchored by a Harris Teeter grocery store. It got another when Clarksburg Premium Outlets opened in 2016, and that mall now has more than 90 stores.

Schools: Clarksburg Elementary, Rocky Hill Middle, Clarksburg High School

Transit: The community has easy access to I-270 and Frederick Road. Shady Grove (on the Red Line) is Metro’s closest station, about 12 miles south. The Ride On 79 bus runs between the Shady Grove Metro station and Gateway Center on Stringtown Road in Clarksburg, with several stops along the way. The Ride On 75 bus runs between the MARC station in Germantown and the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds, with stops in Germantown and Clarksburg.

Nearby: Clarksburg Premium Outlets, Clarksburg Village Center, Clarksburg Village Local Park North, Little Bennett Regional Park, Little Bennett Golf Course, Ten Mile Creek and the Little Seneca Reservoir.

Dowden’s Station

13276 Dowden’s Ridge Dr., Clarksburg, Md. 20871

The plan calls for 84 townhouses, with eight left for sale. Prices range from $666,665 to $687,765.

Builder: Brookfield Residential

Features: Kitchen island, walk-in pantry, walk-in closet in owner’s suite, dual sink vanities

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 or 5/5

Square-footage: 2,600 to 2,695

Homeowners association fee: $121 a month

View model: Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sales: Alex Champin at Alex.Champin@brookfieldrp.com; Annie Sickmen at Annie.Sickmen@brookfieldrp.com; 240-623-2479

