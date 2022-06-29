FTC sues Walmart, alleging it let scammers access money transfer service

Placeholder while article actions load

The Federal Trade Commission is suing Walmart, alleging the company should have done more to keep scammers from using its money transfer services to carry out schemes that cost consumers tens of millions of dollars. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The retail giant dismissed the lawsuit as “factually flawed and legally baseless.” In the complaint filed Tuesday, the FTC said Walmart failed to secure the money transfer services or intervene in scammer activities. “The company did not properly train its employees, failed to warn customers, and used procedures that allowed fraudsters to cash out at its stores,” the commission said in a news release.

Walmart offers domestic and international money transfer services in its stores through such services as MoneyGram, Ria and the Western Union. Customers can transfer money from one store location to another, or to one of the agents’ locations in more than 200 countries and territories. The service through Ria allowed customers to transfer as much as $2,500.

According to the FTC, scams involved soliciting money from customers under the guise of selling products in phone calls or prevalent schemes like impersonating an IRS agent. From 2013 to 2018, data from Walmart’s partners showed that fraudulent transfers sent or received at company stores totaled more than $197 million, with upward of $1.3 billion possibly connected to such schemes.

The FTC said thatWalmart told its employees to “complete the transactions” even when fraud was suspected. Scam artists, the agency said, can pick up large cash payments at Walmart with a fake ID. The agency also called Walmart’s anti-fraud policy “poorly enforced.”

Walmart includes fraud alerts on its website, which includes possible scams such as impersonation calls and self-protection resources. A 2017 flyer also warned customers to never send money to strangers.

“Claiming an unprecedented expansion of the FTC’s authority, the agency seeks to blame Walmart for fraud that the agency already attributed to another company while that company was under the federal government’s direct supervision,” Walmart said in a statement released Tuesday. The retailer said that it had a “robust anti-fraud efforts” that protected customers while reducing $6 billion in service fees.

A few years ago, the FTC sued MoneyGram and Western Union, two of Walmart’s money transfer partners. Both companies reached settlements with the FTC to refund the customers.

