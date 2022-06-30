Stocks slip with Wall Street on track for its worst first-half since 1970

Placeholder while article actions load

Stocks sold off in early trading Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track to close out the worst first half of the year in more than five decades. Futures tied to the Dow Jones industrial average were down around 300 points, or 1 percent, just ahead of the opening bell. The broader S&P 500 index dropped 1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 1.1 percent in premarket trading.

Stocks have been pummeled since the start of the year as relentlessly high inflation has forced the Federal Reserve to move aggressively on interest rates. The central bank has raised rates three times this year, with four more increases planned. The most recent rate increase came in at 0.75 percent, the Fed’s largest rate hike since 1994.

The Fed’s shift in policy has been compounded by the other sources of uncertainty such as the war in Ukraine and China’s aggressive attempts to stamp out coronavirus.

Advertisement

Each rate hike has been surrounded by sharp stock market sell-offs, contributing to a broader rout that has pushed the S&P 500 down 20 percent since the start of the year. That’s put it on track for its worst first half of the year since 1970, says Sam Stovall, chief market strategist at CFRA research.

There are concerns that the Fed’s attempts to control prices could push the economy into a recession. A survey of 17 economists recently conducted by Bankrate puts the risk of a recession in the next 18 months at 50-50, said Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick.

Weekly jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, have drifted higher in recent weeks, a sign that the labor market could be softening. Initial claims reported by the Labor Department Thursday morning decreased by 2,000 to 231,000, but the four-week moving average jumped 7,250 from the previous week’s revised average.

Advertisement

Also Thursday the core personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, rose 4.7 percent. That’s 0.2 percent less than the month before, but still close to a four-decade high. Economists had expected the index to come in at 4.8 percent, according to CNBC.

“People are eager to call the moment of peak inflation, but we’re still waiting to see that,” Hamrick said, adding: “For many people the current experience of inflation is unlike anything they’ve experienced in their lifetimes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article