Recession fears fuel stocks’ worst first-half losses since 1970

U.S. equities fell on the week to cap the worst first half of a year since 1970, fueled by concerns that interest rate hikes would stunt economic growth and that the Federal Reserve could trigger a recession in its quest to tame inflation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The S&P 500 index fell 2.2 percent in the five-day period and closed Friday at 3,825. The benchmark gauge lost 21 percent in the first six months of 2022, its worst first half since 1970. The Nasdaq sank 4.1 percent on the week, while the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1.3 percent.

On Wednesday, the bond market shifted its expectations toward a half-point rate cut in the Fed’s benchmark rate at some point in 2023, as traders upped their bets on a recession.

U.S. consumer spending fell in May for the first time this year and prior months were revised lower, revealing cracks in the economy as the Fed raises rates to fight inflation. Total personal spending rose just 0.2 percent in May, below the consensus estimate of 0.4 percent, while the inflation-adjusted figure fell 0.4 percent as surging gasoline and food prices limited buying.

Evidence that the economy is buckling under the weight of high prices emerged elsewhere. A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity weakened in June to a two-year low, triggered by supply constraints and softening demand. Consumer confidence tumbled in June to the lowest in more than a year. And a grim profit warning from Micron Technology, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the United States, sparked fresh worries about corporate America’s earnings power.

“We are in the camp believing that we are seeing peak inflation right now, so I do think that inflation is going to come down in the second half of the year,” Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, said in an interview. “But part of the reason it’s going to come down is because the economy is showing definite signs of a slowdown.”

Markets will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting, at which policymakers hiked the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, will be released Wednesday. Investors will get insights on the labor market Friday as the payrolls report for June is expected to show a gain of 270,000 jobs, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Tuesday. They yielded 1.818 percent and 2.526 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

