Studio condominium in Arlington lists for $258,000

Many home buyers in the D.C. region see Arlington as an ideal place to live. It’s outside the city limits yet offers quick access to downtown D.C., walkability, public transportation and parks. That desirability means home prices are high in the Northern Virginia suburb. In May, the median sales price for a home in Arlington was $676,200, according to Bright MLS, higher than the median sales price of $650,000 in D.C.

But buyers willing to sacrifice a little space can find a place to buy even if their budget tops out at $400,000. For example, a studio in Arlington’s Prospect House, a familiar building on the skyline in North Arlington near the Potomac River and the Iwo Jima Memorial, is priced at $258,000.

The unit, at 1200 N. Nash St., No. 1165, has a monthly condo fee of $436 and annual property taxes of $2,479. The condo fee includes all utilities, common-area maintenance, management and reserve funds. This unit comes with an assigned space in the parking lot.

Building amenities at Prospect House include a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry room, 24-hour security and concierge services, a bike room, meeting room, convenience store and dry cleaner. Pets are not allowed.

Built in 1980, Prospect House is within walking distance of bike trails and is 0.6 miles from the Rosslyn Metro station. Restaurants and shops are less than a mile from the condo. The Pentagon, Reagan National Airport and the Georgetown Waterfront Park are less than five miles away.

The 11th-floor studio unit faces west for sunset views. It is 485 square feet with space for an eating area, full-size couch and queen-size bed in the main room. The galley-style kitchen has white cabinets, granite counters and new stainless-steel appliances, including a refrigerator, gas stove and built-in microwave. The studio, which is partially carpeted, also has a walk-in closet, a full bathroom with a combination tub and shower, central air conditioning, and gas heat and hot water.

For more information, contact principal broker Will Wiard with Pareto at 202-818-8722.

