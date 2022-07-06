What to look out for when signing a lease

Placeholder while article actions load

For help understanding the details of leases, we contacted New York City-based Dan Mishin, the founder and CEO of the apartment-rental agency June Homes, and Rob Warnock, a senior research associate for the Apartment List rental platform based in San Francisco. Both responded via email. The following was edited for length and clarity.

Q: Which lease terms can be most confusing to first-time renters?

Warnock: First-time renters should take extra care understanding any costs that can arise beyond the monthly rent price. This includes utilities, paid amenities like parking or storage, renter’s insurance, pet insurance and late payment penalties, to name a few. Utilities can vary significantly between apartments based on the age of the unit and its appliances, and whether any utilities are shared between tenants. Try to get a clear understanding of these costs and factor them into a broader monthly budget that includes the base rent payment before signing a lease.

Mishin: Most first-time renters are unaware of these terms that they should take into consideration when signing a lease.

· gross vs. net lease: A gross lease is the most common and beneficial option for first-time renters because it gives them a predetermined rent for each month. During the pandemic, many landlords were securing tenants by offering several months free with a net lease. However, first-time renters are unaware that with a net lease, they are paying a higher rent over the entire lease because of getting those months free in the front end or back end.

· approval timing: Many landlords are not upfront about their requirements, including the approval timing. Some renters must wait up to a month for an answer, especially if renting in a condo or co-op building.

· guarantors: Although having a guarantor is one of the easiest ways to secure an apartment, many people are unaware of how it affects their lease. Having a guarantor allows you to use that person’s income to help you qualify for an apartment. However, if you don’t pay rent on time, it will affect the credit score of your guarantor.

Q: Which lease terms have the biggest impact on renters?

Warnock: Subletting rules, guest policies and use clauses can have a major impact on the experience of living in an apartment. Consider that such rules apply not only to you but also to neighbors who you share space with. But such terms are usually standardized and will typically limit tenants from engaging in disruptive behavior.

Mishin: Renting fees: Fees are generally overlooked when signing a lease and can lead to an increase in the upfront cost. Some leases may include a move-in fee, move-in deposit or hefty fees if you’re late on your rent. In most states, landlords are capped at how much they can charge for rent and late payments. It is recommended that you check your local state regulations about how much you should be paying.

· upfront payments: Upfront payments such as a security deposit can be intimidating. Before signing a lease, any first-time renter should check their state’s regulations and rules to determine how much they can legally be charged.

· termination clauses: Before signing a lease, connect with your landlord about potential termination scenarios. Most landlords are open to negotiating an opt-out with you to make sure the lease you sign is beneficial for both parties.

Q: Are there any lease terms that should cause a renter to hesitate to sign the lease?

Warnock: Any terms that suggest — directly or subtly — that the renter is solely responsible for maintenance, repairs or damage should be reviewed closely. Renters should familiarize themselves with local and state laws that dictate exactly what they can and cannot be held responsible for. Leases with vague move-out terms should also be avoided. The move-out process is extremely important as it dictates a tenant’s ability to recoup their security deposit. So that timeline should be reasonable and defined explicitly in the lease.

Mishin: Before signing a lease, you should always make sure that you are not paying more than expected. Common terms such as “security deposits,” “move-in fees,” and “extra deposits” are red flags when signing a lease. In most states, landlords cannot require you to pay more than one month of security deposit and charge you a move-in fee.

Verbal promises are another thing to keep an eye on. It’s a major red flag if a landlord gives you a verbal promise but is unwilling to put it in writing. This could lead to surprise fees and expenses.

Q: Can lease terms be negotiated?

Warnock: Typically, yes, and renters should always look for negotiation opportunities, because even small amounts of money saved every month can add up to a healthy sum. Renters should enter negotiations equipped with knowledge about their local market that they can use to their advantage, for example, how the price of an apartment compares to similar units in the same neighborhood or city.

Mishin: Yes. Termination terms/fees can be negotiated. In addition, broker fees can be negotiated. Some brokers may charge you up to 15 percent of your year's rent. Usually, you can negotiate it down to one month.

Q: Are there any workarounds if someone must end a lease early because of a job loss or relocation or some other legitimate reason rather than just wanting to move?

Warnock: The first step is to check the early termination clause written in your lease. Sometimes the penalty is a modest one-time payment that could be worth it just to avoid a bigger hassle or uncomfortable negotiations. Subletting could be another option if your lease allows for it. But I would also recommend communicating honestly with the landlord — at a time when demand is high and rents are rising, an early termination could be seen as an opportunity for the landlord to replace you with higher-paying tenants.

Mishin: You can potentially negotiate with your landlord to have someone take over your lease. This is on a case-by-case basis. Landlords always tend to end a lease in the summer due to the high demand for apartments. If necessary, you can negotiate with your landlord to get out of the lease during the summer because they’ll be able to find a new tenant faster. If your lease ends in the spring and you need a few more months, you can negotiate with your landlord to extend the lease to the summer.

