Live updates June jobs report looms amid rising inflation and recession fears

U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, marking another blockbuster month in the labor market that points to sustained economic growth even as head winds mount.

The unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, unchanged from April, the Labor Department reported last month.

“There are signs that the white-hot labor market is cooling,” said Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo. “But if you step back and look at the big picture, this is still an exceptionally strong pace of hiring.”

The burst of new jobs, which could contribute to heightened inflation, adds even more fuel to the Federal Reserve’s already aggressive plan to raise interest rates.

The labor market has proved to be a surprisingly resilient pillar of the economy. The pace of growth eased slightly in May — following nearly 12 months of at least 400,000 new jobs per month — though economists were expecting a more marked slowdown.

“Despite the slight cool-down, the tight labor market is clearly sticking around and is shrugging off fears of a downturn,” Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at Glassdoor, wrote in an email. “We continue to see signs of a healthy and competitive job market, with no signs of stepping on the brakes yet.”

In all, U.S. employers have added more than 6.5 million jobs in the past year, with many of those gains concentrated in industries such as manufacturing, hospitality and transportation, which are racing to keep up with booming demand. That trend continued in May, with broad growth across almost all sectors.