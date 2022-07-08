The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates June jobs report looms amid rising inflation and recession fears

The unemployment rate in May remained unchanged at 3.6 percent. The June report arrives Friday amid persistent inflation and growing recession fears. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Updated July 8, 2022 at 7:39 a.m. EDT|Published July 8, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. EDT

Talk of recession is everywhere. Inflation is at 40-year highs, the stock market is spiraling, and consumer sentiment has tanked to an all-time low.

But the job market remains exceptionally strong.

Economists and policymakers will be closely watching this morning’s employment numbers from the Labor Department, which will tell us how many new jobs were created in June. The hope is that jobs growth — which has been hovering around 400,000 new positions per month — will slow to a sustainable pace that could help moderate inflation, without a significant rise in unemployment.

The labor market is a crucial indicator of whether the country is in a recession, and so far there is little indication of a dramatic cooldown. The unemployment rate, at 3.6 percent, is expected to remain near historic lows. The Federal Reserve expects the jobless rate to rise gradually to 4.1 percent by 2024.

Economists are generally forecasting jobs growth of between 200,000 and 300,000 in June. Overall, U.S. employers have added more than 6 million jobs in the past year.

