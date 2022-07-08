Private nature retreat in Lovettsville, Va., for sale for $3.5M

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A buyer seeking privacy and nature would find plenty of both at this property in Lovettsville, Va. The Craftsman-style house is in Furnace Mountain Estates, a luxury community in western Loudoun County, not far from Leesburg, Va., or Frederick, Md. It was built in 2006 by Kholer Custom Homes of Burke, Va. Because the first owner did not live in the house, P.J. and Steven Barger, who bought it in 2009, are the first occupants.

“We were looking for a lot of land,” P.J. said. “We had looked at different farm properties. It was really the setting. The house was the cherry on top of the sundae. We’ve built houses before. We knew what we could do to it, the potential it had, and it was still within the right location for us at that time.”

Although the house was move-in ready, there was much that needed to be done inside and outside. The basement wasn’t finished. The bedroom above the garage didn’t exist, nor did the timber barn. The backyard was dirt.

The Bargers reconfigured the driveway, creating a courtyard out front. They added a swimming pool. They hired a carpenter to install shelving and cabinetry in the living room and a bench window seat with drawers in the bedroom above the garage. Hardwood flooring was laid down in the owner’s bedroom, and the kitchen was outfitted with new countertops and backsplash. The wet bar off the family room was renovated.

The exterior of the house is covered in cedar, HardiePlank (fiber-cement) and stone. A wide porch leads to double entry doors. The foyer has some of the many wood accents found throughout the house. More millwork surrounds the fireplace in the living room. The family room is surrounded on three sides by windows. It has a stone fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with wood beams. The walkout lower level has a wet bar, an exercise room and a media room.

“It’s a house that’s big enough for all of us,” P.J. said.

Outdoor spaces include a deck, a large terrace and a pavilion with a fireplace next to the pool. A large timber barn provides additional storage. A three-car garage is attached to the house. The 40-acre property is guarded on three sides by Catoctin Creek.

“We love the beauty and the privacy,” P.J. said. “The stars are amazing, the wildlife. The creek around [the property], it’s like a little moat. That’s pretty special to go down there with the kids.”

Although at times it can feel as if she is far from civilization, P.J. said the proximity to Leesburg and Frederick, which are less than a half-hour away and the MARC train station at Point of Rocks, which is 10 minutes away, makes living in the country doable.

“It’s very quiet,” P.J. said. “You don’t hear anything from anyone. It’s very secluded, but you are close to everything.”

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 9,000-square-foot house is listed at $3.5 million. The homeowners association fee is $75 per month.

