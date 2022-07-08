Stocks rise as traders become convinced Fed can avoid recession

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Equities rebounded in the holiday-shortened week as investors grew more optimistic over odds of the United States avoiding a recession. The S&P 500 index gained 3 percent to close at 3,899 in the four-day period, erasing much of the prior week’s loss. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 1.8 percent on the week, while the Nasdaq climbed 5.5 percent.

U.S. non-farm payrolls for June came in stronger than expected at 372,000. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent, though the participation rate ticked downward. Wage growth accelerated by 5.1 percent from the prior year, though not by enough to keep up with the soaring costs of gas and groceries.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by another 75 basis points later this month increased after the strong jobs report eased recession angst. Fed Governor Christopher Waller and James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, both backed hikes big enough to confront the hottest price pressures in 40 years, and Waller played down fears that the economy was heading toward a recession.

“The numbers cement a 75 basis-point hike at the next meeting,” said Aneta Markowska, chief U.S. financial economist for Jefferies. The job openings and payroll data “paint a consistent picture of a labor market that isn’t cooling as quickly as the Fed would like.”

Bank of America said customer spending remains solid as credit and debit card spending picked up 11 percent in June from the previous year. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 energy, metal and crop futures contracts, has lost more than 17 percent since touching a record high in June, suggesting that some inflationary pressures are easing.

Even speculative fringes of the market caught wind from the stock rally. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF rose 14 percent on the week, though it still has year-to-date losses of 50 percent. Bitcoin, which had been trading around $20,000, briefly pierced $22,000 on Friday.

Big banks kick off earnings season this coming week, with JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reporting second-quarter results.

On Wednesday, June’s inflation reading is projected to show that consumer prices jumped 8.8 percent from last year. Retail sales data on Friday is forecast to reflect a 0.9 percent increase in June following a 0.3 percent decline in May.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 2.028 percent and 2.682 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It also will auction $33 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday, and four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

