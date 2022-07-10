Takeaways from the Uber Files investigation

These are among the key findings of the Uber Files, an international investigation based on more than 124,000 records obtained by the Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which helped lead the project, and dozens of other news organizations, including The Washington Post. The documents reveal how the ride-hailing company aggressively entered cities around the world — while frequently challenging the reach of existing laws and regulations.
While users saw a handy app that brought rides to them with a few taps on their smartphones, executives behind the scenes were pumping billions of dollars of investor cash into an explicit corporate strategy of taking down “Big Taxi” and defeating other rivals. The money paid for hefty driver subsidies that were withdrawn once Uber got established, undermining earnings of those who had bought or leased cars to work for the company. It also offered deep, but temporary, discounts for passengers who grew accustomed to convenience offered at an artificially low price.
Years after Kalanick was pushed out by the board amid high-profile controversies in 2017, his legacy has changed the way much of the world travels. But the full, behind-the-scenes story of how Uber became a transportation colossus has not before been told.
Here are key takeaways from the investigation:
Uber leveraged a violent backlash against its drivers to win support
When it launched operations in a new foreign city, Uber burned through millions of dollars in investor capital to entice drivers and riders to its service. While it was previously known that Uber had provided subsidies, the documents show how suddenly the company altered the economics of ride-hailing in cities abroad. In some places, Uber initially paid nearly 90 percent of drivers’ hourly earnings, essentially giving away rides for free, sending taxi drivers into economic despair.
As taxi drivers grew fearful of losing their livelihoods and lashed out, Uber leveraged violence against its drivers in its efforts to win sympathy from regulators and the public. Behind the scenes, Uber provided details to journalists if company officials thought the violence would result in negative attention for the taxi industry, the documents show. Uber would also simultaneously activate its lobbyists, highlighting attacks on drivers to secure meetings with politicians and push for regulatory changes to make its operations legal, the documents show.
In a statement to The Post, an Uber spokeswoman acknowledged past mistakes in the company’s treatment of drivers, especially in the years that Kalanick ran the company. But she said no one, including Kalanick, wanted violence against Uber drivers.
A spokeswoman for Kalanick said, “Mr. Kalanick never suggested that Uber should take advantage of violence at the expense of driver safety. Any accusation that Mr. Kalanick directed, engaged in, or was involved in any of these activities is completely false.”
Uber used its tech capabilities to gain a covert edge over authorities
As Uber was forcing its way into local markets, it turned to technological tools to disrupt regulatory raids and conceal its activity from law enforcement.
Uber promised to connect customers in search of a ride with drivers looking to make money. But that engineering prowess didn’t just go toward a sleek app. Uber harnessed tools known as the kill switch, Greyball and Casper to thwart authorities investigating its service. The kill switch in some cases was used to remotely cut access to Uber’s internal systems as regulators raided corporate offices.
“Please hit the kill switch ASAP,” Kalanick wrote in an email, ordering a subordinate to sever office laptops and other devices from the company’s systems after police raided its Amsterdam office in April 2015. “Access must be shut down in AMS,” using a three-letter code for the city.
Kalanick issued a statement through a spokeswoman addressing the use of tools such as the kill switch. “Uber, like most other businesses operating overseas, used tools that protect intellectual property and the privacy of their customers, and ensure due process rights are respected in the event of an extrajudicial raid,” the statement said. It added, “Notably, Mr. Kalanick did not create, direct or oversee these systems set up by legal and compliance departments and has never been charged in any jurisdiction for obstruction of justice or any related offense.”
The spokeswoman said Kalanick did not direct the use of Greyball “for any illegal purpose.”
One of Uber’s trusted allies in Europe? Emmanuel Macron.
When Emmanuel Macron ran for the French presidency in 2017, one of his campaign promises was to mold France into a start-up nation.
It was never a secret that Macron considered Uber and other multinationals as a part of that plan. But the documents show that Macron, when he was the French economy minister, was willing to go much further than previously known to achieve his goals. Company executives’ internal messages from 2013 to 2017 suggest that Macron’s backing on occasion conflicted with the policies of the leftist government he served.
Uber managers and lobbyists believed that Macron was willing to support them by pushing regulators to be “less conservative” in their interpretation of rules limiting the company’s operations. At times, Uber was itself surprised by the extent of his backing, internal communications show. Macron’s commitment to Uber’s business model was rarely cast into doubt, despite some executives’ later concluding that he was a less valuable ally than they had thought.
In a statement in response to the documents, the French presidency said that the “economic and employment policies at the time, in which [Macron] was an active participant, are well known” and that his “functions naturally led him to meet and interact with many companies.”
