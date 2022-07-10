Takeaways from the Uber Files investigation

Uber used its tech capabilities to gain a covert edge over authorities

As Uber was forcing its way into local markets, it turned to technological tools to disrupt regulatory raids and conceal its activity from law enforcement.

Uber promised to connect customers in search of a ride with drivers looking to make money. But that engineering prowess didn’t just go toward a sleek app. Uber harnessed tools known as the kill switch, Greyball and Casper to thwart authorities investigating its service. The kill switch in some cases was used to remotely cut access to Uber’s internal systems as regulators raided corporate offices.

“Please hit the kill switch ASAP,” Kalanick wrote in an email, ordering a subordinate to sever office laptops and other devices from the company’s systems after police raided its Amsterdam office in April 2015. “Access must be shut down in AMS,” using a three-letter code for the city.

Kalanick issued a statement through a spokeswoman addressing the use of tools such as the kill switch. “Uber, like most other businesses operating overseas, used tools that protect intellectual property and the privacy of their customers, and ensure due process rights are respected in the event of an extrajudicial raid,” the statement said. It added, “Notably, Mr. Kalanick did not create, direct or oversee these systems set up by legal and compliance departments and has never been charged in any jurisdiction for obstruction of justice or any related offense.”

