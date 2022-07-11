3 bedroom townhouse-style condo in Germantown lists below $340,000

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When comparing townhouses and condos, it’s important to review the monthly association fees to see what fits into your monthly housing payment. Depending on what the fees cover and the ownership structure, you could save money on property taxes, insurance and discretionary spending on recreational amenities such as a swimming pool and a gym.

For example, the townhouse-style condo at 18368 Timko Lane Unit 54 in Germantown, Md., is priced at $338,999. That’s well below the median sales price for a home in Montgomery County, which was $620,000 in May, according to Bright MLS.

Annual property taxes for the townhouse are $2,834, and the monthly condo fee is $218. The association is responsible for all exterior repairs and maintenance for the townhouse, including the roof and siding. The townhouse comes with two assigned parking spaces. A new playground is located behind the home, and the community has a swimming pool. Pets are allowed in the community.

Built in 1981, this townhouse is in the Heritage Gate community, about 1½ miles from Seneca Creek State Park, which has a lake, fishing and trails. The Maryland SoccerPlex, which has playgrounds and an indoor swim center in addition to soccer fields, is 2.4 miles from the townhouse. Also within two to four miles are the BlackRock Center for the Arts, shops and restaurants in the Kentlands community, the Germantown Library, Montgomery College’s Germantown campus, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and the MARC commuter train station.

Advertisement

The 1,320-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main level has luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living area and kitchen. The living area has a bay window and powder room nearby. The recently remodeled kitchen has granite counters, recessed lighting and new appliances. A sliding-glass door leads to a deck off the kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms with new carpet, a closet with a stacked washer and dryer, a new water heater and two updated full bathrooms.

Assigned schools include Great Seneca Creek Elementary, Kingsview Middle and Northwest High.

A virtual tour is available here.

For more information, contact Redfin real estate agent Cristian Cordova at 301-618-0741.

GiftOutline Gift Article