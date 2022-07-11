Twitter shares slide after Elon Musk moves to cancel deal

Twitter shares fell to their lowest point in two months after Elon Musk moved to cancel his $44 billion purchase, keying up expectations for a contentious court battle.
Twitter fell another 5.9 percent, to $34.64 a share, when U.S. markets opened Monday. That’s more than 36 percent off the $54.20 Musk agreed to pay in April.
The broader market was also in negative terrain as earnings season was gearing up. Dow Jones industrial average dropped nearly 0.5 percent, or 150 points. S&P 500 plunged 0.7 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped more than 1 percent.