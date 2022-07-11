The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Markets

Twitter shares slide after Elon Musk moves to cancel deal

The stock loses nearly 6 percent as investors brace for a contentious court battle

By
Updated July 11, 2022 at 9:39 a.m. EDT|Published July 11, 2022 at 8:49 a.m. EDT
Elon Musk’s moves to terminate his Twitter acquisition sent the company’s shares tumbling in premarket trading Monday. The stock has lost more than a third of its value since the Tesla billionaire agreed to buy it in April. (Richard Drew/AP)

Twitter shares fell to their lowest point in two months after Elon Musk moved to cancel his $44 billion purchase, keying up expectations for a contentious court battle.

In a securities filing Friday, the Tesla billionaire said he wanted out of the deal, alleging the company hadn’t provided enough information for him to assess the prevalence of fake and spam accounts on the social media platform. Twitter, for its part, is said to have retained a prominent New York law firm hold him to the agreement, which comes with a $1 billion breakup fee.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Twitter plans to take its fight against Elon Musk to the courts

Twitter fell another 5.9 percent, to $34.64 a share, when U.S. markets opened Monday. That’s more than 36 percent off the $54.20 Musk agreed to pay in April.

The broader market was also in negative terrain as earnings season was gearing up. Dow Jones industrial average dropped nearly 0.5 percent, or 150 points. S&P 500 plunged 0.7 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped more than 1 percent.

Loading...