Elevator condo buildings at transit-oriented community in Ashburn, Va.

Metrorail’s expansion into Loudoun County, VA, was a major factor in Alonso and Jennifer Cisneros’s decision to move to Ashburn. The Silver Line’s second phase and its Ashburn station are years behind schedule. But the Cisneroses have arrived — at the Flats at Metro Walk. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We wanted to be closer to Metro,” Jennifer said. “Both of us commute into D.C. for work, so being closer to Metro, or public transportation, was always a factor for us. Also, it was an affordable option for us to buy a home.”

The Cisneroses, both 49, shopped for a new home for a few months before deciding on the Flats at Metro Walk, a Toll Brothers condominium community where 102 units are planned. Twelve condos are available to buy now, with more to come. Move-ins have been underway since January 2021.

The couple arrived a year later, in January 2022. “Prior to buying a home and moving to Ashburn, we rented a home in Falls Church,” Jennifer said. “While waiting for the Flats to be built, we lived in a short-term rental and stayed with family in Florida during the summer last year.”

The charms of the rapidly changing area also played a role in the couple’s buying decision. “We really like how family-oriented Ashburn is and the number of places you can visit … wineries as well as the various activities such as biking or hiking,” Jennifer said. “We are also big soccer fans and like being able to watch Loudoun United FC [a D.C. United feeder club] at Segra Field” in Leesburg.

The development has several upgrades lined up. “Future amenities will include an expansive clubhouse with on-site management, resort-style pool, fitness center, walking and jogging trails,” said Eric Anderson, a group president with Toll Brothers.

Three condo models are available, Ballston, Eisenhower and Tysons. Sizes range from 2,232 to more than 2,775 square feet; prices range from $828,995 to $912,995.

The Ballston condos, the largest, have two stories, with entry and the owner’s bedroom on the ground floor. The units can be configured with three or four bedrooms, two or three bathrooms and two powder rooms (half-baths). Eisenhower models, on the second floor, are one-level units with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room. The Tysons models, on the third floor, are also one level, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room.

All the units come standard with two-car garages, and semiprivate elevator access is provided to each floor. “These are the only elevator flats with a two-car garage in Ashburn,” Anderson said.

Anderson also said penthouse-style, luxury flats offer “360 degrees of window views and covered balconies.”

Buyers whose condos remain to be built can pick interior finishes at the Toll Brothers’ design studio. A few quick-move-in units are available to buy.

The Cisneros family went with the Ballston to get the extra room. “Like many families these days, we needed a home that could accommodate a multigenerational family,” Jennifer said. “With the Flats, in essence, we have two homes in one.”

Anderson and Jennifer said they are happy about how quickly the development is becoming a neighborhood. “Since moving in, one of the things that surprised me the most is how quickly we’ve developed our own little community,” Jennifer said. “In the short time we’ve lived in the Flats, we’ve gotten to know our other building neighbors, and they are just great.”

Schools: Moorefield Station Elementary, Stone Hill Middle and Rock Ridge High

Transit: The community is close to Dulles International Airport and within walking distance of the as-yet-unopened Ashburn Metro station, on the Silver Line. Residents have easy access to the Dulles Toll Road (Route 267) and Loudoun County Parkway. The Loudoun County Connector’s 62 bus route runs through and around Ashburn.

Nearby: Tysons Corner Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Dulles Technology Corridor, Dulles 28 Centre, Claude Moore Park, 1757 Golf Club, Loudoun Station retail center, Dulles International Airport.

The Flats at Metro Walk

43447 Croson Lane in Ashburn, Va.

Toll Brothers has plans for 102 condos. Twelve are available to buy now, with additional site releases to come. Prices range from $828,995 to $912,995.

Builder: Toll Brothers

Features: The units have covered balconies, open-concept floor plans, 10-foot-high ceilings, eight-foot doors, kitchen islands, gas appliances, walk-in closets and dual-sink vanities.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 or 4 / 2 or 3

Square-footage: 2,232 to 2,775

Condominium fee: $329 a month

View model: The on-site sales center, at 43447 Croson Lane in Ashburn, is open seven days a week for appointments and walk-ins.

Sales: Toll Brothers DC Metro Online Sales Team, DCMetroOnlineSales@TollBrothers.com, 866-298-0316.

