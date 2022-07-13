The U.S. dollar and euro are equal for the first time in two decades

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time in two decades, the U.S. dollar is equal to the euro in value as Europe grapples with growing recession fears and the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The euro matching or dipping below the dollar presents a mostly psychological milestone, some experts say, but central banks and policymakers across the European bloc are likely to face pressure to address depreciation concerns.

The two currencies reached parity Wednesday morning, according to Bloomberg, after the euro abruptly lost value following worrisome U.S. inflation data.

The euro has been losing ground against the dollar since the start of the year, when it hovered near $1.13, well off its peak of nearly $1.60 in 2008. Live currency data reported by MarketWatch show the euro slipping just a few hundredths of a cent above the dollar, while Bloomberg and Reuters reported that the euro briefly slipped below a dollar in value.

Analysts say the sinking value of the euro reflects growing risk-aversion on the part of investors, who are pouring into dollars ― considered a “safe haven” asset compared to other currencies ― amid concerns about inflation, the war in Ukraine, and recession fears in numerous countries.

Advertisement

Currency markets got a jolt Wednesday morning when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that U.S. prices soared by 9.1 percent in June compared with a year ago, a new peak with inflation running at 40-year highs.

The common currency in 19 E.U. member countries has weakened during the months-long war in Ukraine, which has sent shock waves through global food and energy markets. The European Central Bank also lags behind peer institutions such as the Federal Reserve in tackling rising inflation, which swelled to 8.6 percent last month — the highest level since the euro was created in 1999.

The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates to stem inflation woes, having announced three rounds of increases this year alone, and signaled that four more scheduled rate hikes are in the works. Although the European Central Bank is also expected to raise rates to bring inflation back to a 2 percent target, it is likely to move at a slower pace: It has penciled in a 0.25 percent rate hike for July, while the Fed is widely expected go with a 0.75 percent increase, as it did in June.

Advertisement

The stronger dollar is good news for Americans considering a European vacation or buying goods abroad. Conversely, traveling and spending in U.S. dollars have now become pricier for those who earn wages in euros.

European businesses that sell their wares abroad might find that the weaker currency makes their exports more appealing, because the buyer’s currency will be more valuable by comparison. American companies, on the other hand, could face a tougher time exporting their goods abroad.

But more importantly, some experts argue that a less potent euro portends slower economic growth for Europe. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Euro zone is heading into recession, even as financial conditions have tightened more than in the US or Japan,” tweeted Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance.

After the war in Ukraine began the Economist Intelligence Unit revised its 2022 Eurozone growth forecast downward from 4 percent to 2 percent. It predicts 1.6 percent growth rate for 2023. And the euro’s weakness “reflects fears from investors of an impending recession in the euro zone,” said EIU global forecasting director Agathe Demarais.

GiftOutline Gift Article