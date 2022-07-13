June inflation data expected to stay hot amid high gas prices

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inflation is expected to have remained near 40-year highs in June, as Americans continue to stretch budgets to keep roofs over their heads, fill gas tanks and buy groceries. The newest inflation report, to be released Wednesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, will likely reveal yet another pandemic-era peak, with prices edging higher than in May, when inflation climbed 8.6 percent compared to a year earlier. Few aspects of daily life have been left untouched, though there are hopeful signs that energy and gas prices have fallen consistently in the past month.

Officials at the Federal Reserve and White House are desperate to see policies intended to crack down on inflation yield more results. Inflation dominates as the economy’s biggest problem, increasing the risk that the Fed will have to slow the economy and raise interest rates so forcefully that it causes even more pain or triggers job losses. Raising interest rates is the main tool to reverse inflation by making a whole host of lending — from mortgage rates to auto loans — more expensive, which then slows demand and cools off the economy.

Advertisement

“It’s important that policymakers address the public,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. “At this point, we’re talking about food, gasoline and housing. That does not make for a happy household.”

There’s little expectation that the June inflation report, known as the consumer price index, will show much progress for families. The data covers a particularly bleak period: consumer sentiment sank last month to a low not seen since the 1980 recession, according to a closely watched University of Michigan survey. That decline heightened concerns that the Fed is losing the confidence of the public and financial markets — a major challenge in its fight against inflation.

Financial markets have been down sharply this year, as investors react to the Federal Reserve’s moves tightening monetary policy. The Dow Jones industrial average is down 15 percent for the year, the S&P 500 Index is down 20 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 28 percent.

Advertisement

Fighting inflation is mostly the Fed’s job, but the Biden administration has also struggled to lower prices for American families. High inflation has clobbered Biden’s popularity, and last month’s run-up in gas prices to a nationwide average topping $5 a gallon made more people feel even gloomier about the economy. For more than a year, Republicans have hammered Democrats for overspending on covid relief efforts, and the GOP is poised to make inflation a major focus of its midterm campaigns this year.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, White House officials noted that gas prices have fallen in recent weeks, with the national average ticking down to $4.65 on Tuesday, according to AAA. Still, they said it was too early to determine whether energy prices have peaked, and that much will depend on how the war in Ukraine continues to weigh on global energy markets.

On the inflation front, households, economists and policymakers can point to few encouraging signs. Costs for shelter, airfare, used cars and trucks, and new vehicles have been among the largest drivers. The cost of medical care, household furnishings and clothing have also been on the rise.

Advertisement

The food index increased 10.1 percent for the 12 months ending in May, the first double-digit increase since 1981. Measures for dairy and related products rose 2.9 percent in May, compared with April, their largest monthly increase since July 2007. Rent rose 0.6 percent in May, compared to the month before.

However, there’s some progress in the broader economy. Higher interest rates are cooling the housing market, as prospective buyers back away from higher mortgage payments, and new home construction slows. There are reports that those moves could be trickling down into lower sales prices in some markets.

The latest jobs report also showed the U.S. labor market maintained its torrid pace in June, adding 372,000 new positions and keeping the unemployment rate at a low 3.6 percent. Corporate earnings and consumer spending have remained resilient.

In Houston, Three Brothers Bakery has been open for 73 years, most recently surviving a fire, Hurricane Harvey and the 2021 Texas freeze. The latest test is high inflation, which has sent prices for key ingredients like honey and unsalted butter soaring. Eggs are up more than 300 percent compared to last year. President and co-owner Janice Jucker said she expects that the war in Ukraine could send prices for flour even higher by the holidays, the busiest time of the year.

Advertisement

Even as recession fears grow elsewhere in the economy, Jucker said what matters to her is how people feel about their ability to buy goodies for their loved ones. “It’s when things aren’t great, that’s what we worry about,” she said. Jucker doesn’t know if people will begin to decide they just can’t swing $4 for one of the bakery’s beloved gingerbread men.

“It’s still something people come in and they get all the time, and I worry at some point they may say, ‘no,’” Jucker said.

The Fed hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in June, marking its sharpest increase since 2000. In the past few weeks, several Fed leaders have suggested that another hike of three-quarters of a percentage point may be necessary at their next policy meeting later this month.

The Fed’s argument is that the economy, though burdened by high inflation, is still solid enough to withstand higher interest rates.

“The U.S. economy for now is strong. Spending is strong. Consumers are in good shape. Businesses are in good shape,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on June 22. “Monetary policy is famously a blunt tool. And there’s risk that weaker outcomes are certainly possible. But they’re not our intent.”

GiftOutline Gift Article