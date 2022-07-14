Former medical clinic space converted to housing on Capitol Hill

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Property for a former medical clinic on Capitol Hill was recently converted into a co-living apartment complex and four, two-level condominiums. The co-living community at 201 Eight St. NE, called Oslo Capitol Hill, includes five floors, each with a co-living unit and six bedrooms. The floors have a central common living space, an eat-in kitchen with a large island and in-unit washer and dryer.

The individual personal spaces, including the bedrooms and a private bathroom for each bedroom, are intentionally small to encourage residents to spend more time in the communal spaces. Common areas at the back of each floor have large windows that open to a balcony or terrace and connect with the rear courtyard.

Artist-in-residence Calder Brannock curated D.C.-specific art installations for each unit.

Ditto Residential and architects at EL Studio converted the Capitol Hill property. The apartment building was built where the former medical office once stood. The condos were constructed on the site’s former parking lot.

The community’s prime location offers walkability to government buildings, museums, restaurants, shops and is close to Stanton Park and Lincoln Park. The architects also designed the buildings with an interior courtyard shared by the condo owners, another courtyard for the co-living residents, and terraces and balconies for each apartment.

The four condos, located at 207-209 Eighth St. NE, have been sold. They are new construction with a similar height, width and depth of the projection of the bay windows to the rowhouses along Eighth Street. While the stacked two-level over two-level condos are modern, they include masonry details to echo the historic details of nearby homes.

The central courtyard has white siding and white decking tiles to maximize the light for the surrounding residences. Each unit also has a private outdoor space. The two upper-level units have roof decks, and the two lower-level units each have a terraced backyard.

