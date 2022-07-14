Former medical clinic space converted to housing on Capitol Hill

Property for a former medical clinic on Capitol Hill was recently converted into a co-living apartment complex and four, two-level condominiums.
The individual personal spaces, including the bedrooms and a private bathroom for each bedroom, are intentionally small to encourage residents to spend more time in the communal spaces. Common areas at the back of each floor have large windows that open to a balcony or terrace and connect with the rear courtyard.
Artist-in-residence Calder Brannock curated D.C.-specific art installations for each unit.
Ditto Residential and architects at EL Studio converted the Capitol Hill property. The apartment building was built where the former medical office once stood. The condos were constructed on the site’s former parking lot.
The community’s prime location offers walkability to government buildings, museums, restaurants, shops and is close to Stanton Park and Lincoln Park. The architects also designed the buildings with an interior courtyard shared by the condo owners, another courtyard for the co-living residents, and terraces and balconies for each apartment.
The four condos, located at 207-209 Eighth St. NE, have been sold. They are new construction with a similar height, width and depth of the projection of the bay windows to the rowhouses along Eighth Street. While the stacked two-level over two-level condos are modern, they include masonry details to echo the historic details of nearby homes.
The central courtyard has white siding and white decking tiles to maximize the light for the surrounding residences. Each unit also has a private outdoor space. The two upper-level units have roof decks, and the two lower-level units each have a terraced backyard.
Thinking about buying a home? Let us help.
Buying a home can be a daunting process. We’re here to help. Start with our Home Buyers Guide, which has everything from important real estate vocabulary to how to find a real estate agent to mortgage options. Or start below for helpful advice on navigating the housing market, or ask us your questions here.
- 8 important — and overlooked — questions to ask before buying a home
- A guide to financing options for first-time home buyers
- Surprised by what the government says your home is worth? Here’s how to file an appeal on your property taxes.
- Searching for an affordable home in a tight market
- How a low credit score can be costly when buying a home
- Borrowers with not-so-perfect credit may be eligible for FHA home loans