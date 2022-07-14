Madison Manor is a place to come home to

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Judy Henderson remembers when she and her husband moved into their two-story brick house in the Madison Manor neighborhood of Arlington, Va., nearly 50 years ago. She couldn’t believe they lived so far from downtown Washington, unconnected to the subway system. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The houses way back then all looked more like each other than they do now,” Henderson said. “We thought, well, we’ll live here in this handyman special for about three years, fix up the house, and then we’ll move to a neighborhood where the houses are different.”

Instead, they ended up falling in love with the home and their neighbors. The arrival of the East Falls Church Metro station made Washington feel not so far away and eased commutes for the community.

Now, almost a half-century later, the Hendersons continue to live in Madison Manor and are active in the community. They often help organize neighborhood events, such as a Halloween bonfire and block parties with dozens in attendance. Most neighborhood activities have been on hiatus during the pandemic, residents noted.

Madison Manor is composed primarily of brick ramblers and ranchers, some with recent additions, interspersed with larger contemporary homes. Most of the original homes maintain the red brick facade; a few have been painted white or partially covered with siding.

Plenty of homes eschew trimmed grass for bushes or large flower beds, many tastefully overflowing the sidewalk. There are also plenty of small manicured lawns. Mature trees are abundant and seem to keep most blocks cool even on hot summer afternoons. Several trees have signs put up by Arlington County that note their size, species or history.

Along the neighborhood’s northern section, Madison Manor Park has a large baseball diamond and a basketball court. It also has a sizable playground heavily shaded by trees, where Julie Bombaci-Hack often brings her young daughter to play while she works.

Although she doesn’t live in Madison Manor, Bombaci-Hack discovered the park when her daughter’s softball team played a game there. The big draw for her is the single-entrance fence surrounding the playground and its proximity to their apartment.

“Being able to come here, work and know that she’s safe — that she can’t really get out except for that one gate — is a huge relief,” Bombaci-Hack said. “And it gives her some time outside when otherwise we would be stuck in a small apartment.”

A section of the Washington and Old Dominion trail cuts through Madison Manor, and several parks including Dominion Hills and Upton Hill Regional are just outside the neighborhood.

Arlington’s Westover neighborhood, with its popular shopping and dining district, is also within walking distance.

Living there: Madison Manor is bounded to the north by Interstate 66 (Custis Memorial Parkway), to the east by N. Ohio Street and N. McKinley Road and to the west by N. Roosevelt Street. The southern boundary is the border dividing Arlington, Falls Church and Seven Corners.

The median sale price for a house in Madison Manor in 2021 was just under $1.2 million. A 2019 house with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and approximately 5,100 square feet was the most expensive sale in Madison Manor in the past year. It sold for $1.95 million, said Lauren Kivlighan, principal broker at Northern Virginia Real Estate.

A five-bedroom, three-bathroom house that sold for $765,000 was the least expensive sale in the neighborhood, but it is being torn down and redeveloped by Classic Cottages. The new home will be marketed in the $1,975,000 price range, said Kivlighan, who is a partner in Classic Cottages.

The nearly one-third acre lot is particularly attractive since there are “very few large lots in Madison Manor, which is why there is not a lot of new construction in the neighborhood,” Kivlighan said.

Madison Manor has no condos or apartment buildings.

Schools: Cardinal Elementary, Claremont Immersion, Escuela Key Immersion, Swanson Middle and Yorktown High.

Transit: I-66 is the closest major thoroughfare. The East Falls Church Metro station, on the Orange and Silver lines, is roughly a mile away from the neighborhood. Several Metrobus routes run along the neighborhood’s borders. The Fairfax Connector’s 803 bus offers weekend service along Madison Manor’s western boundary.

