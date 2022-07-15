Stocks fall as inflation, earnings misses raise recession fears

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stocks dropped on the week as a red-hot inflation number and some disappointing bank results prompted fresh worries that the nation was heading toward a recession. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9 percent during the five-day stretch and closed Friday at 3,863. The Nasdaq sank 1.6 percent, while the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.2 percent.

Wednesday data showed the consumer price index rose 9.1 percent from a year ago — the largest advance in almost 41 years. That raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might hike rates later this month by as much as 1 percentage point, sparking anxiety that could push the economy into recession. On Friday, June retail sales came in slightly stronger than expected, though data pointed to a leveling off of demand once adjusted for inflation.

“Inflation is certainly at the top of everybody’s mind, especially with the print we had,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “Central banks are starting to get more and more aggressive to try to deal with this.”

Earnings season kicked off with some big banks disappointing Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase’s stock fell Thursday after the company missed analysts’ expectations. The bank halted share buybacks and increased its loan loss reserves by $428 million, reflecting “a modest deterioration in the economic outlook.” Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo also fell short of estimates, but Citigroup topped them with big hauls from currencies, commodities and interest-rates trading.

On Wednesday, the euro fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in more than two decades. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of developed- and emerging-market currencies, rose to a record Thursday. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman warned that a strong dollar will be “negative for corporate profits.”

Twitter sued Elon Musk over his abandoned $44 billion takeover bid, accusing the billionaire of having buyer’s remorse after his fortune declined. Lawyers for Twitter told a Delaware judge that the world’s richest man should be forced to honor his agreement to pay $54.20 a share for the social media platform.

Earnings will again be in the spotlight this coming week, with results scheduled from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, AT&T and American Express.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 2.474 percent and 2.921 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It also will auction 20-year bonds Wednesday and four- and eight-week bills Thursday along with 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities.

